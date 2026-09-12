Ndamase to lead UDM’s KSD takeover bid

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The United Democratic Movement has announced Prince Mlimandlela Ndamase as the party’s King Sabata Dalindyebo mayoral candidate ahead of the November local government elections. Picture: FACEBOOK

The United Democratic Movement has announced Prince Mlimandlela Ndamase as the party’s King Sabata Dalindyebo mayoral candidate ahead of the November local government elections.

Party leader Bantu Holomisa announced Ndamase on Saturday at the Rotary Stadium in Ngangelizwe Township in Mthatha, where the party will also announce its PR councillors.

Introducing Ndamase, a former ANC Youth League leader, Holomisa said the party has governed the municipality before and they were ready to take over come November 4 elections.

Making his formal address after being unveiled, Ndamase said their aim is to “cleanse” the municipality of corruption.

“On November 4 we are taking over as the UDM,” Ndamase said.

The AmaMpondo senior prince joined the UDM in August after ditching the ANC.

Ndamase said their task as “UDM government” is to ensure that all the infrastructure projects, including roads, water and electricity, where money was spent and projects marked as completed, are functional.

Ndamase said: “The municipality of Mthatha has never built any building in the last 32 years.

“Part of the problem of Mthatha is that we have allowed lawlessness to become part of everyday life. We need an urgent intervention.

“I want to make a special plea; this part of our province has produced some of the greatest leaders, and many are ashamed by this place we call home… we are here to open the doors so that they know that they can come and they will have a listening ear,” he said.

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