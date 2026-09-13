Four foreign nationals to be deported after Ngcobo arrests

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Four foreign nationals are awaiting deportation after they were arrested during a joint police operation in Ngcobo, while a fifth was fined R2,000 for expired documents. Picture: CANVA

Four foreign nationals are awaiting deportation after they were arrested during a joint police operation in Ngcobo, while a fifth was fined R2,000 for expired documents.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed on Sunday that the five men, aged between 19 and 28, were arrested on September 9 during Operation Shanela II, a joint operation by Ilinge, Komani and Tsomo SAPS, the Chris Hani District Task Team, home affairs and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board.

“On September 10, the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court remanded four illegal immigrants in custody for deportation and one was fined R2,000 for an expired identity documentation.

“The operational concept was high visibility in hotspot areas, stop and search, searching for illegal firearms and drug trafficking, checking compliance on taverns and closure of shebeens and identification of illegal immigrants,” Mgolodela said.

She said fines to the total value of R14,681 were issued for various offences, including selling liquor without a licence, consumption of liquor in a seating braai place and failure to appoint a person to manage the business.

During the closure of a shebeen, large volumes of liquor were confiscated and arrests made.

“The department of home affairs processed the suspects.

“All the suspects appeared before the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court on September 10.

“Four suspects were remanded in custody awaiting finalisation of deportation processes while one was fined as his documents had expired,” she said.

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