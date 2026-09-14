Bail judgment due for two accused in Zolani Tete murder case

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Two of the four KuGompo City men accused of involvement in the killing of former world boxing champion Zolani Tete are expected to learn on Monday whether they will be released on bail.

Mdantsane magistrate Anton Pretorius is expected to deliver judgment in the bail applications of alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana and alleged middleman Sinebhongo Qase.

They are the only two of the four accused who applied for bail.

The pair were arrested alongside alleged hitmen Athandwa Gandala and Siphesihle Kolisa late last month, just hours after Tete was gunned down outside his Mdantsane home on August 21.

A female friend who was with Tete was also wounded in the shooting, while three children who were in the vehicle at the time escaped unharmed.

Goqwana’s legal team argued that his paraplegia and poor health were among the reasons he should be released on bail pending trial.

Qase’s legal team argued that his personal circumstances, including his role as the breadwinner in his household, justified his release on bail.

The state, which described the two bail applicants as “very dangerous men”, opposed their release on several grounds, including concerns for their safety should they be granted bail.

This is a developing story.