Ballistics evidence delays bail ruling in Zolani Tete murder case

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Alleged middleman in the Zolani Tete murder case Sinebhongo Qase during his bail application at the Mdantsane magistrate's court. Picture: Sino Majangaza

Judgment in the bail applications of two men accused of involvement in the murder of renowned boxer Zolani Tete was on Monday postponed to Friday after new ballistic evidence was introduced in court.

The state submitted a ballistic report, at the request of the court, relating to two firearms recovered when the two alleged hitmen in the case were arrested.

Though the state had already closed its case and judgment was expected on Monday, magistrate Anton Pretorius allowed prosecutor Thango Phangelele to submit the report, which the state received only after closing its case.

According to the state, the two firearms confiscated from the alleged hitmen were positively linked to Tete’s killing.

Defence lawyers raised concerns about new evidence being introduced after the state had closed its case.

Pretorius said the ballistic report would assist the court in reaching a decision on the bail applications.

Judgment was postponed to Friday.

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