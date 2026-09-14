Dalindyebo appoints himself chair of Forum of Kings

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AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has upended SA’s traditional leadership establishment by declaring himself, by royal decree, chair of the Forum of Kings, challenging all other monarchs to dispute his claim.

“By a royal decree, I am now the chairman of the Forum of Kings. I declare so.

“Tell your president [Cyril Ramaphosa], premier Oscar Mabuyane and Cogta minister [Velenkosini Hlabisa].

“I owe them no explanation, but I will write to them. I am now the new boss in town,” Dalindyebo said

“I am challenging any king that says I am not the chairman of this forum. Any king on the land.

“I am the one and only. If it needs to be proved, I will prove it beyond reasonable doubt,” he said.

Dalindyebo’s declaration lands in a leadership vacuum.

The position became vacant after the death of its inaugural chair, King Makhosoke II Mabena, of the amaNdebele.

Since then, the forum has been led in an acting capacity by King Ndamase Ndamase of Western Mpondoland, who is the deputy chair.

The Forum for South Africa’s Majesties was only officially launched in late 2024 as a game-changer to ensure seamless interface between kings and the government.

Its key functions include engaging the government on policies affecting traditional communities, discussing customary practices, and addressing concerns of kings and queens.

King Makhosoke II died two months ago.

“I don’t need votes. No king assumes power from votes. I simply assume responsibility according to royal decree,” Dalindyebo said.

Ndamase, however, said he was still an acting chair of the forum.

“Nothing has changed according to my own knowledge. I am still acting.

“I have not heard about the announcement by King Zwelibanzi.”

Dalindyebo agreed that he had not consulted any of the kings before appointing himself as the chair, and said he was not staging a takeover but filling a leadership vacuum.

“In the absence of a constitution, I am not taking anybody’s right.

“I’m just assuming a position that is now vacant,” he said on Saturday at his Nkululekweni residence in Mthatha.

His central critique is blunt: the forum was announced but never empowered to function.

“It is supposed to be a functioning structure that would bite. That would have teeth.

“But it’s a structure that never even took flight. That never took off.”

Dalindyebo traces the forum’s paralysis to the aftermath of the Nhlapo Commission.

Established in 2004 to determine the legitimacy of kingships after apartheid-era distortions, the commission was expected to restore dignity and pave the way for equal empowerment of legitimate kingships.

That second part, he says, never happened.

“The forum paused its work because there was a promise: once Nhlapo determines who is legitimate, the government would then elevate the legitimate ones.

“That promise never materialised,” he said.

The commission’s 2010 findings recognised 10 kingships and one queenship.

But for Dalindyebo, it entrenched a two-tier system where recognition did not translate into resources or real authority.

Dalindyebo is proposing a complete overhaul of how the forum operates, saying firstly, the chairmanship should rotate.

“The leadership should not be permanent, but should rotate on a fixed term of two or five years, as agreed by the kings.”

He said leadership should be based on character, not seniority.

He said Mabena deserved the inaugural role as chair, because he was “a sober king”.

“Instead of one chairman carrying the entire burden, each king should lead in the sector where he has strength.

“I am choosing to lead this forum in certain areas. Another king can choose security, minerals, agriculture, forestry, ocean economy and finance,” he said.

Dalindyebo said the forum would never get a proper budget from the government and must instead create its own income streams.

He proposes insurance cover as a first step — a product he said would be designed to serve ordinary people first.

“If it does well, it will at least do something for the people,” he said.

“Not just for us kings, because basically insurance is needed by the people more than kings.”

Last week, Dalindyebo launched a partnership between the AbaThembu Royal Kingdom and Nazarene Finance, saying it was a vehicle to assist traditional leaders and their communities.

Hlabisa’s spokesperson, Pearl Binqose, did not respond to questions sent about these developments.

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