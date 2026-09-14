Delay in trial of former WSU residence manager accused of murdering student

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Security was tight outside the Mthatha magistrate's court last year when Walter Sisulu University's then acting residence manager,Manelisi Mampane appeared in court for allegedly shooting and killing a student during a protest.

The trial of a former Walter Sisulu University residence manager accused of murdering a student in 2025 has been delayed due to a congested court roll.

Manelisi Mampane, 55, accused of the murder of third-year student Sisonke Mbolekwa, 24, was back in the dock on Monday for the scheduled start of his trial, set down for a week.

But due to a congested roll, his case was postponed to Wednesday when he is expected to plead and the trial is set to continue until Friday.

Mampane faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He remains out on bail.

Daily Dispatch