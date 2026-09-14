Race to be elected Mthatha mayor hots up

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With barely two months before local government elections, battle lines have been drawn in the economic hub of the former Transkei as the campaign for the mayoral hot seat intensifies.

It is a municipality battling crumbling infrastructure, vandalism, unresolved land claims that have dragged on for two decades, and crime ranging from extortion of investors to rampant stock theft.

These are some of the issues candidates vying to become the next King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) mayor after the November 4 municipal elections say they will fix first.

The EFF’s Ncedo Kolanisi, the UDM’s Prince Mlimandlela Ndamase and the Land Party’s Pasika Nontshinga are vying for the hot seat.

The ruling ANC is yet to unveil its mayoral candidate, but indications are that former MP and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Nkosi Mandla Mandela, will be the party’s face in that mayoral race.

Two other names had been mentioned.

The DA confirmed on Sunday it would not be fielding a mayoral candidate in KSD.

Kolanisi, a former student leader at Walter Sisulu University, said on Sunday that the municipality was faced with extortion which drove away investors, stock theft, infant mortality, shortage of 24-hour clinics, drug abuse which contributed to crime, and a high unemployment rate.

“We plan to intensify revenue collection, particularly on businesses, because you find that a lot of big businesses are no longer paying rates,” Kolanisi said.

Former ANC Youth League leader Ndamase, moments after he was unveiledas a UDM mayoral candidate at the weekend, said KSD people wanted reliable water, electricity and confrontation of lawlessness.

“And it is our decision and the commitment of the UDM that by dealing with those three things, we can turn the situation around.

“Because what we have seen is gross neglect of our infrastructure.

“Even the little progress we have made is now beginning to deteriorate because of the failure of the government to maintain.

“We are going to intervene and arrest the decay so that we can once more rebuild ... so that Mthatha can be a functional town,” Ndamase said.

He said their immediate tasks, should the party take over, was to deal with decaying infrastructure, lawlessness because of high crime rates, and vandalism of infrastructure.

He said more money was spent to replace transformers and substations as opposed to rolling out electricity infrastructure.

“One of the reasons Mthatha is frustrated in terms of growth and development and does not allow for long-term planning, is because you’ve got many land claims that have been dragging on for over two decades.

“This frustrates the ability of the government to unlock land parcels so that people can come in and develop.

“Our development is not about shopping centres.

“We want to develop hubs where young people can participate, can innovate, can be able to produce items that can be taken to the market nationally and internationally,” Ndamase said.

He admitted that being a mayor was not an ambition he held, but that “I take up this task simply to serve and to open the space for opportunity for people to contribute”.

“And if among those [other] mayoral candidates there are people of quality who’ve got skills and experience that can assist, they must rest assured I will bring them closer and will work with them to fix this town.

“This is because ultimately it’s not about the colour of the T-shirt that you wear, but it’s how we’re going to change the situation and the lives of our people.”

Nontshiza, a former KSD councillor-turned community activist, said the municipality needed a leader who was in tune with the problems and challenges faced by ratepayers, the business community, hordes of unemployed youths and scores of rural communities.

He said the mayor should be someone who understood what the problems were and was able to articulate them locally, but was also able to come up with concrete and permanent solutions.

Nontshiza first entered local government as a councillor in Mthatha during the transitional local councils in 1996, but resigned shortly afterwards to pursue other career interests.

However, he returned as an opposition councillor in the KSD council under the Civic Alliance of South Africa in 2011.

Just before the 2016 local government elections, he was recalled from council by his party.

Nontshiza said the decision by the Land Party to choose him for its mayoral candidate did not come as a shock.

“They conducted a search of who could align with the party policies,” he said.

“They are saying they want a council that can intervene on behalf of the ratepayers, businesspeople, unemployed youths and poor people. I was chosen because of my profile.”

The party will reportedly contest in eight municipal wards in KSD.

“The bigger plan is to advocate for intervention in local councils and administration against the exorbitant and rising price of electricity.

“A local municipality should be bold enough to invoke an intergovernmental dispute resolution policy against Eskom,” he said.

Nontshiza said the Land Party also wanted a relook of how the indigent policy system worked, as beneficiaries were still receiving the same 50kW of free electricity every month from the municipalities since 2001.

This remained a huge concern for the party.

“A municipality must also intervene on behalf of the private sector and businesses on bylaws that were clumsily crafted and adopted by the council.”

He cited the outdoor trading bylaw which saw KSD municipality banning small businesses in Mthatha from advertising their businesses and slapping them with huge fines.

“We have identified that Mthatha is a health hazard. It’s the same with Mqanduli and Coffee Bay.

“But it does not make any sense that you have thousands streaming into Mthatha on a daily basis and yet there are only two public toilet facilities.”

Nontshiza said he would ensure that unemployed youths could be roped in to run co-operatives to service more public toilets in town.

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