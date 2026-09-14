Zwelitsha court: Broken toilets, leaking roofs and mounting frustration

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Female officials at the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court, had for the past five months been forced to use males' toilets, as theirs had been non-functional since April. Picture: Asanda Nini

Broken toilets at the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court in Qonce have forced female court officials to share a restroom with their male counterparts, which they say places them at risk of sexual harassment.

Most of the toilets in the sizeable and busy court precinct, including those used by the scores of community members each day, have been out of order for about six months.

On the ground floor there are five restrooms — two male, two female, each with a number of toilet cubicles, and one bathroom for the disabled.

However, the Dispatch visited the court recently and found that, of the five bathrooms, which are near most of the courtrooms, only one was functional.

The other facilities, including the one catering to disabled people, were locked with padlocks — and, in one case, handcuffs.

Male and female community members, elderly and young alike, were seen jostling each other trying to access the one available toilet on the floor.

On the same floor, there are also two bathrooms for court officials, but only one works and is used by both men and women.

On the first floor of the court building there are two restrooms for magistrates.

Only the female facilities are operational, though its doors are in need of repair.

Male judicial officers are forced to leave the precinct to make use of the facilities at a nearby shopping centre or elsewhere because their bathrooms have been inaccessible for months.

A number of judicial officers and public servants, who spoke on condition they were not identified, said the problem had started in late March.

They said the state of the toilets at the courthouse had been reported to court authorities a number of times, but the complaints had fallen on deaf ears.

“The unavailability of toilets here is a crisis. Not only for us officials, but to the general public,” a court official said.

“Since our female toilets have been non-functional since March or April, we have been forced to use the same toilets as our male colleagues, a situation which is very embarrassing for some of us.

“A number of times, you would be caught up by a male colleague, while trying to pull up your panties.

“It is not that rare to walk into the [restroom] to find a male colleague [using the urinal there], with their private parts exposed.”

Another official said though no incidents of sexual harassment had been reported so far, “sharing a toilet with males places us at risk of such conduct”.

She said: “I get uncomfortable at some of the jokes and small talk when you find a male colleague inside a toilet.”

A male official said they too were uncomfortable about sharing a restroom with females.

“Sometimes it feels like it’s an invasion of privacy.

“But because it has been happening for months now, I guess one has got used to sharing toilets with female colleagues, something which I know is really not easy for them,” he said.

One magistrate confirmed that he had to drive to a nearby shopping mall to use its facilities because the designated toilets were not functioning.

“Sometimes I would use the one available public toilet ... but that is not safe for a presiding officer,” he said.

Toilets are not the only infrastructure challenge at the Zwelitsha courthouse, where proceedings can be disrupted by the elements on windy and rainy days.

Cases sometimes have to be postponed due to leaking roofs and loose corrugated iron roof sheeting, which create excessive noise on windy days, resulting in recording devices being unable to capture proceedings properly.

“There are always buckets placed on the corridor floors to collect the water drops, even inside courtrooms.

“On windy days, there are roof [sheets] that make continuous noise, which renders our recording machine ineffective, resulting in the unfortunate postponement of cases, creating an unnecessary backlog in the process,” one insider said.

A KuGompo City defence attorney who sometimes represents clients in Zwelitsha, said he had been left frustrated on a number of occasions in recent months when cases had to be postponed due to noise caused by the rooftop sheeting during high winds.

“While clients are left frustrated by such unnecessary postponements, one understands the importance of having court proceedings recorded properly and without any hindrances.

“However, on heavily raining days, the noise made by the zinc as a result of such rain and wind makes it impossible to have proper recordings of proceedings.

“It’s been the case for a long time in this courthouse... despite authorities being aware of what is happening.

“That costs our clients money as we charge them even if their matter is postponed,” he said.

Eastern Cape public works and infrastructure department spokesperson Vuyani Nkasayi said on Sunday that the maintenance and upkeep of courts and police stations was a competence of the national department.

National public works and infrastructure department spokesperson Thami Mchunu said: “Issues such as non-operational toilets, broken and locked doors fall under the client’s responsibility,” and that questions should be instead directed to the department of justice.

Mchunu said his department was not aware of any court proceedings that had to be postponed due to excessive noise and roof leaks.

He, however, said roof leaks were reported on July 31 and were fixed on August 4.

This is despite the Dispatch, on its visit to the court on a rainy Friday morning in September, seeing buckets placed in a number of corridors of the courthouse to catch water drops.

“The department has registered a project under repairs and refurbishment and is still at the planning stage,” Mchunu said.

National justice department spokesperson Palesa Rammitlwa had not responded to questions sent on Friday morning.

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