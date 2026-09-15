Alleged massacre mastermind told to ‘man up to all your criminal activities’

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Lusikisiki alleged massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase and his former close friend Siphosolxolo Dukengceni Myekethe, who together have shared a prison cell for many years at the Lusikisiki massacre trial. PICTURE LULAMILE FENI

In a dramatic showdown in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki, massacre accused Bonga “Rico” Hintsa told his co-accused and alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase to learn to be human, stop playing lawyer, and take responsibility for the murders of ANC leader Mncedisi “Sncane” Gijana and the 18 people in Ngobozana.

Hintsa, 33, clashed with Ndamase, 46, who is representing himself and has been cross-examining Hintsa for more than a week now regarding both the killing of Gijana and the Lusikisiki massacre.

Hintsa and Ndamase are among six men, including Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 46, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 23, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, who face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

Eighteen charges relate to the September 28 2024 massacre at Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki, where 15 women, two men and a 13-year-old boy were shot dead at the homesteads of sisters Mary and Nancy Sinqina.

A two-month-old infant survived.

The 19th murder was that of Gijana at his Lubhacweni home in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

All have pleaded not guilty, saying they were forced by Ndamase to commit the murders and feared for their lives and that of their families if they refused.

Myekethe is not charged for the Gijana murder, and Nomdlembu is not charged for any of the murders.

The state says Ndamase orchestrated both attacks from Wellington Prison in Mthatha, where he was serving a life sentence.

Tension boiled over when Ndamase, during cross-examination, spent hours questioning Hintsa about drugs and old robberies and killings not related to the massacre case.

“You must stop playing lawyer, but man up to all the criminal activities you have committed, including the killings,” Hintsa said.

“Learn to be human and take responsibility for the killings of Mncedisi Gijana and the 18 people who were killed in Ngobozana.”

He said Ndamase had asked many irrelevant questions about the two murder incidents.

“The people of Ngobozana want the truth, nothing else. This case is not about drugs, but about the 18 innocent people killed in Ngobozana,” Hintsa said.

He said he was not in court for drugs or any other killings but was in court for the killings of Gijana and the 18 people of Ngobozana.

“As you are acting advocate, you could ask things relevant to the court process to the judge not to me.”

He urged him not to pre-empt the court’s decision.

“I am an accused person in this matter; I am not a judge.

“If you are interested in what the judge would decide or you know, as an acting advocate, you can have an audience with him, and leave me alone.”

While others are represented by lawyers, Ndamase represents himself.

The clash came after Ndamase put it to Hintsa that he was saying things in court that he did not mention in his confessions to police.

Hintsa has made two confessions — one on the killing of Gijana and one on the Lusikisiki killings.

On Ngobozana, his confession stated how he and Vuma, Ndende and Myekethe hot at the victims after being instructed by Vuma to kill everyone they found at the household.

Hintsa defended the new details.

“My confession on both the killing of Gijana and the Ngobozana people was not a full report of what happened on the days leading to the killings and on the days of the killings.

“The confession is a mere summary of events. A full report could have taken a full four-quire A4 book and could have taken days.

“Now that I am in court, I can tell everything to the court.

“The court has enough time to listen to the whole story, unlike the police captains who had limited time to write the whole narration.

“I am here in court for weeks testifying about the killings,” he said.

Earlier, Hintsa had told judge Richard Brooks how he, Vuma and Ndende killed Gijana on the instruction of Ndamase.

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