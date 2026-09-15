Buffalo City warns of ‘El Niño summer’ risks ahead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Save water by fixing leaks, taking shorter showers and using a bucket instead of a hose.

“Buffalo City, prepare for possible water shortages, heat stress, veld fires and pressure on crops and livestock. Local drought is not certain; heavy rain can still occur.”

This statement of mixed misfortunes ahead in summer was made on Thursday by Buffalo City ahead of the most powerful El Niño in living memory which is being forecast with 100% certainty by the World Meteorological Organisation.

Facing the hottest year on record, the metro on Thursday held a largely in-house forum meeting on climate change.

Off Track learnt that officials had spoken at length but there seemed little attempt to engage meaningfully with the public.

Civic activists said they had no invite or knowledge of the event and few or none were there.

However, later in the day, city spokesperson Luzuko Buki released its tips on how to survive the extreme weather.

Compiled in online poster style headlined “Prepare for an El Niño summer 2026/2027”, the metro also expressed itself for the first time on expected local impacts.

Released by the public safety and emergency services department and the disaster management centre, the statement said the national El Niño summer forecast was for a hotter, drier SA, but the position for KuGompo City, according to the SA Weather Service, is less certain.

“The rainfall signal is less clear along parts of the Eastern Cape coast.”

The 10 ways to prepare were:

1. Save water every day. Fix leaks, shorten showers and use a bucket instead of a hose. Report burst pipes and follow BCM water notices;

2. Store drinking water safely. Keep a drinking water reserve in clean, covered containers. Never drink untreated rainwater or reused washing water;

3. Plan around the heat. Drink water often, wear light clothing and a hat, and take shade breaks. Work and exercise during cooler hours;

4. Check on vulnerable people. Check children, older people and ill neighbours. For collapse in the heat, call 112; use shade and cool, wet cloths;

5. Keep homes and vehicles safe. Shade windows and let cooler evening air in when safe. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles;

6. Reduce the risk of veld fires, Clear dry vegetation and rubbish near homes. Avoid open fires in hot, dry or windy weather. Report fires immediately;

7. Protect crops and animals. Mulch gardens; seek advice on planting and feed reserves. Give livestock and pets shade and reliable drinking water;

8. Prepare for service interruptions. Keep a torch, charged power bank, medicines and emergency numbers ready for possible water and power cuts;

9. Follow official weather updates. Check the daily SAWS warnings and monthly outlooks. Follow BCM notices and local radio; share verified updates; and

10. Stay ready for heavy rain. Clear gutters and drains safely. Know your route to higher ground. Never walk or drive through floodwater.

Telephone for fire and emergencies 043-705-9000 and from a cellphone 112. Call the disaster management centre 043-743-7118.

For water leaks and services 043-722-0660 (Monday to Friday 8am to 4.30pm) and after hours 086-111-3017.