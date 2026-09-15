New party with focus on community issues to contest elections in Ndlambe

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A new political party is set to contest for power in the Ndlambe municipality, promising to put service delivery and community interests at the centre of local governance.

The Ndlambe Citizens Movement (NCM), which started as a civic movement, is contesting all 10 wards in the municipality in the upcoming local government elections.

The municipality covers the coastal town of Port Alfred and Alexandria, popularly known as Ebumnyameni.

According to its mayoral candidate and co-founder Anda Ngeleza, the organisation was born out of growing frustration with what they describe as a widening gap between politicians, the municipality and residents.

“The executive and founders of this movement are not politicians who appear during elections,” he said.

“We are people who have been standing with the community for years, fighting the battles of the community — from housing, infrastructure and health to social development.”

He said the movement’s founders included a sound engineer, a filmmaker and community activist who had used art as a tool for social change, producing community-based films aimed at highlighting the experiences and challenges of Ndlambe residents.

Ngeleza said frustration with what he described as a “blanket approach” by the municipality to community issues had prompted the group to become more active.

“We saw that there were no real solutions and no accountability.

“We decided to use our social media platforms and our numbers to enhance the voices of the people and force service delivery,” he said.

“We take community challenges, we amplify them and we push until the relevant departments assist. We are not just complaining — we are enforcing.

“Our aim is to be an enforcer within the municipality.

“That is why we have moved into politics — not for positions, but to make sure that all promises made to our people are fulfilled and that real change happens.”

Ngeleza described the party as the municipality’s first broadly representative civic movement, saying it welcomed residents from all racial and cultural backgrounds.

He said the movement’s policies were rooted in the principle of ubuntu and focused on rebuilding a sense of unity and shared responsibility in communities.

“As Ndlambe citizens, we are guided by our policies, and they all link back to one thing — bringing back ubuntu in Ndlambe.

“It is no longer about us. It is about future generations.

“Whatever happens on election day, we have already achieved something significant by bringing people together around a common vision,” he said.

“We can never erase the past and we will always respect it. But we must also focus on the present and the future.

“We need leaders and role models for our children, and we must continue building a better environment for our communities.”

NCM ward candidate and Korana traditional leader Chief Johannes Opperman said the movement brought together concerns ranging from service delivery failures and cultural issues to broader social challenges affecting people’s daily lives.

“We put it all into one pot and decided to form the People’s Movement. What is happening here today is history in the making,” he said.

“There is a lot of work to do because we don’t have time. But if each and every one of us puts our shoulder to the wagon, the wagon will move forward,” Opperman said.

Drawing on his own experiences growing up in a township and participating in the anti-apartheid struggle, Opperman said many people had expected a better life after democracy but had been left disappointed by the lack of meaningful change in their communities.

“We came out of the trenches with nothing,” he said.

“There are people who can proudly say they benefited, but many of us do not see those benefits.

“That’s why we say it is about the people and not about us anymore.”

Opperman said transparency would be a cornerstone of the movement, arguing that a lack of openness and accountability had contributed to the failures of established political parties.

“In everything that we do, we must be transparent because that is where the political parties failed us,” he said.

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