OR Tambo district municipality announces debt amnesty scheme

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The OR Tambo District Municipality says it is confident that it will finally address water challenges in Mthatha, Mqanduli and many villages in the district.

In one of its last acts before South Africans stream to the polls to elect new councils on November 4, the OR Tambo District Municipality council has announced a six-month debt amnesty scheme.

In line with the debt relief scheme, consumers who arrange to settle their municipal account arrears within one month will receive a 60% discount on the debt and those who choose to settle within two months will get a 55% discount.

Those who arrange to pay off their debt within three months will get 50% off, and those who agree to settle their arrears within four months will get a 40% discount.

The debt incentive scheme is scheduled to run until February 2027, according to municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane.

While some Mthatha ratepayers have questioned the motives behind the scheme, business leaders have welcomed it, saying it would afford municipal consumers enough time to find the money.

“The municipality’s position is that consumer relief and financial accountability must go together,” Kolwane said on Monday.

“This amnesty is not about abandoning revenue owed to the municipality.

“It is about giving qualifying consumers a fair opportunity to regularise their accounts while strengthening the revenue base required to protect and sustain municipal services.

“As the municipality accounts for its record, it must account not only for what has been delivered, but also for the financial realities that determine whether those services can be sustained.

“The message to consumers is therefore clear — use the opportunity, understand your account, engage the municipality and regularise your debt before the amnesty period closes.”

The Mthatha-based district municipality was appointed as the water service authority in 2003 responsible for water provision in five local municipalities under its jurisdiction.

These include King Sabata Dalindyebo, which consists of Mthatha, Mqanduli and Coffee Bay, Nyandeni which has Libode and Ngqeleni as its urban centres, Port St Johns, Kumkani Mhlontlo, comprising Tsolo and Qumbu; and Ingquza Hill made up of Lusikisiki and Flagstaff.

Kolwane said the amnesty formed part of the district municipality’s broader efforts to confront long-standing consumer debt, improve revenue collection and protect the financial base required to sustain municipal services.

Domestic households owed more than R409m and businesses owed more than R256m.

“It gives qualifying debtors a limited opportunity to regularise long-standing accounts while enabling the municipality to recover revenue required to sustain water, sanitation and other municipal services.

“The municipality has a significant amount of longstanding debt on its books, with some accounts having remained unpaid for several years.

“The amount owed specifically by government departments is being confirmed to ensure the municipality provides an accurate and current figure.”

Kolwane said the initiative created a time-bound opportunity for consumers to settle or regularise historical debt while benefiting from relief of up to 60%, subject to the conditions of the approved programme.

However, the debt amnesty did not extend to businesses, but government departments with debt could apply for amnesty relief, subject to compliance conditions approved in line with the programme.

Some outstanding debts on the municipal debtor book were reportedly more than five years old.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business secretary-general and Mthatha ratepayer Dr Andile Nontso said they welcomed the amnesty because it was extremely difficult for residents to get a lump sum to pay off the debt at once.

However, he said some of the old accounts needed to be written off and that municipal bosses should not come up with initiatives when there were elections around the corner.

Fellow ratepayer Zolisa Madikizela said that in the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality only nine wards were paying for rates out of 37 wards.

She said the OR Tambo District Municipality needed to scrap all debts and start billing everyone eligible to pay, even those in rural areas, afresh, as some rural residents were earning good money and could afford to pay for municipal services.

“There is an element of mischief to come up with discounts when we are about to go to the elections,” she said.

Community activist and Land Party mayoral candidate for Mthatha, Pasika Nontshiza, described the debt amnesty as a gimmick to garner votes in the upcoming elections.

He said people who owed huge debts were victims of incorrect billing and poor municipal systems.

Ratepayer Phikolomzi Adonis called the debt amnesty a “sound financial decision” but suspected it was just being used by the ANC as a campaign tool in the build-up to the elections.