Residents decry ‘chainsaw massacre’ of city trees

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DECAPITATED: City workers have created a secondary problem by turning palms into poles, they have destroyed the plant which will decay and come crashing down, say residents.

The unorthodox manner in which the city is clearing trees and bush near power lines has raised a protest from the new Ward 18 residents and ratepayers’ association.

The association’s Sophia Gilmore and Warren Angus said the city was hacking into the urban environment.

“Line clearance has become a chainsaw massacre.

“City trees are being topped, not pruned — and in peak bird-nesting season — while senior staff stay out of reach and there seems to have been little training of staff,” they said.

“When BCM is finished, first thing you notice is not the power line, but the silence where a tree canopy used to be.

“This is happening along suburban streets in Ward 18, which includes Nahoon, Stirling, Vincent, Berea, Bunkers Hill and Woodleigh.

“Tree crowns that once threw shade over pavements and properties have been sawn off at the neck.

“One palm stands with its living core ripped out and it is now just a dead shock of fronds.

“Another lovely old street tree has been left as a hat-rack — a thick trunk and a cluster of amputated limbs.

“We are not arguing against keeping lines clear of vegetation.

“We are saying the cuts were made as if the trees — and the birds still nesting in them in mid-September — were obstacles rather than living infrastructure.”

BUTCHERED: A tree that once threw shade on the suburb is reduced to a 'hat stand' by the city's indiscriminate chainsawing to keep powerlines clear of foliage. (SUPPLIED)

The association’s spokesperson, Kevin Harris, said: “The metro’s electricity bylaw gives it the right to cut [trees].

“It does not give it the right to do so without competence, without notice except in a true emergency, and without regard for the other statutes that sit on the same pavement: biodiversity law, occupational health and safety, and the constitutional duty to provide an environment that is not harmful.

“Buffalo City’s own electricity supply bylaw is unambiguous. Property owners must keep trees from interfering with overhead lines.

“If they do not, the municipality may cut or trim — after notice, or immediately in an emergency — and may enter the property to do it.

“That power line exists for a reason. Wet fronds on a conductor, a branch falling on the line, a nest in electrical works can cause suburbs to go dark and is how fire starts on a dry afternoon.

“However, we are looking at line clearance which would not be recognised as such by an arborist.

“Proper utility pruning is directional. It removes the limbs that grow toward the electrical wire and leaves the tree with a living crown that can still photosynthesise, shade a pavement and hold a nest.

“International and South African utility practice talks of clearance zones, drop-crotch cuts which preserve the tree’s shape, and the refusal to leave large heading [bough] wounds that invite decay.

“Our photos show the opposite: topping, lion-tailing, and the old hat-rack cut are turning mature trees into rotting scaffolds for weak epicormic shoots.

“Those shoots will grow fast, attach poorly and fail in the next big wind — which is how a ‘cleared’ tree becomes a more dangerous tree two seasons later.

“September is ... the opening of the main breeding window for a long list of suburban birds — weavers, doves, bulbuls, mouse birds, robins, and the raptors that still use tall street and garden trees as nest platforms in an urban mosaic.

“In our summer-rainfall east of the country, egg-laying for many species runs from August into the first quarter of the new year.

“A chainsaw through a crown in the second week of September does not only remove leaves, but it can also remove a clutch of eggs.

“The National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act and provincial conservation ordinances protect wild birds and their nests.

“Eskom’s own transmission and distribution guidelines which cover bird perches, nest management, flight diverters and seasonal sensitivity, came into existence because wildlife on infrastructure is a reliability issue and a legal one.

“A metro that distributes electricity is not exempt from the same logic simply because the electricity pole is municipal.”

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said the city “acknowledges the concerns raised regarding tree maintenance and the management of trees within the city, including ward 18”.

He said the metro has an existing tree maintenance component comprising permanent staff including professionals with expertise in environmental management and horticulture.

“The city has also appointed a service provider to attend to high-risk trees and related maintenance requirements. This intervention forms part of the city’s efforts to address the backlog and expedite tree maintenance across the city.”

Buku said power line clearance is undertaken at approximately 600mm to 1,000mm depending on the size and extent of the tree or branch.

“⁠Pruning is prioritised where possible to prevent the unnecessary destruction or removal of an entire tree. ⁠Complete removal is regarded as a last resort and is only undertaken where no reasonable alternative exists, particularly where public safety or infrastructure is at risk.”

Buku said trees containing nests are inspected to establish whether they are active.

“Where a nest is confirmed to be active and the tree does not pose an immediate danger, the tree is earmarked for maintenance during the appropriate inactive season.”

He said a district officer is responsible for tree maintenance within the coastal region and is directly accountable to the senior manager of grass cutting and vegetation control.

Buku said the city was in the process of developing a tree maintenance policy, which will provide a comprehensive framework for the management and maintenance of trees across BCM.

“BCMM recognises that effective tree management requires both proactive maintenance and timely responses to identified risks.

“The city will therefore continue to expedite tree maintenance interventions across its jurisdiction including in ward 18 while ensuring that such interventions are undertaken in accordance with safety, environmental and horticultural considerations.”

Harris said the association would like notices of upcoming trimming to be sent to the street with an official phone number.

“We are calling for a joint protocol between electricity and parks so that the city’s trees are not treated as the property of whichever department arrives first with a vehicle.”