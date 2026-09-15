Residents demand completion of stalled Kidd’s Beach road project

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The Kidds Beach Ratepayers and Residents Association (KBRRA) and the Greater Kidds Beach Ratepayers Forum (GKBRF) are calling for urgent intervention and public accountability over unresolved infrastructure obligations associated with the Altivex 103 (Pty) Ltd and its holding company, the Mission Holdings Group (MHG), development at Kidds Beach. Picture: Sino Majangaza

Fed-up Kidd’s Beach residents have demanded urgent intervention from Sanral over the stalled R75m upgrade of the R72/MR501 intersection, warning that the abandoned project has become a growing safety risk for motorists, school transport operators and the expanding coastal community.

The Kidd’s Beach Ratepayers and Residents’ Association (KBRRA) and the Greater Kidd’s Beach Ratepayers Forum (GKBRF) say the partially completed interchange has left excavations, roadworks barriers and unfinished sections that continue to frustrate residents more than two years after work ground to a halt.

Construction on the project began in April 2023 and was expected to be completed within a year.

Developer Altivex 103, a subsidiary of Mission Holdings Group, which was responsible for major residential developments in Kidd’s Beach, was placed in liquidation on June 1 this year following a prolonged business rescue process.

KBRRA chair Chris Dreyer said concerns about safety, environmental damage and traffic congestion as a result of the unfinished road project had repeatedly been raised over the years since work ceased without meaningful action.

He alleged that the joint provisional liquidators themselves had acknowledged that existing excavations posed risks to people and property.

According to the residents’ groups, Sanral only activated enforcement provisions in its agreement with Altivex in August this year, despite the developer allegedly being in default since early 2024.

Dreyer said Sanral had since confirmed that it issued a 60-day notice requiring the developer and liquidators to remedy the breach, with construction expected to resume on October 1, subject to proof of funding and a revised completion programme.

A tripartite agreement between Sanral, Buffalo City Metro and the developer allows Sanral to issue a notice of default if the developer fails to meet its obligations.

If the breach is not remedied, Sanral may draw on guarantees, appoint contractors to complete the work or pursue legal action.

Residents argue that Sanral should have acted much earlier.

“KBRRA and GKBRF welcome enforcement action, but Altivex was already in default in February 2024, and the community and general public cannot therefore accept another cycle of conditional funding assurances and moving dates,” Dreyer said.

“A solution must be demonstrably funded, legally authorised, technically executable and safe and implemented as a matter of urgency.

“It is the view of the community that Sanral cannot continue to use this delay to circumvent its obligations towards the public in relation to safe passage on the R72.”

GKBRF chair Mkhuseli Namba described the unfinished project as a nightmare, particularly during peak traffic periods.

“Remember that this is a T-junction, with part of it being the national R72.

“You have trucks coming from Gqeberha every morning, and by 7am the road becomes a mess,” he said.

“We have a private school nearby and the road is not friendly. Parents trying to enter or leave Kidd’s Beach are always faced with a nightmare.”

The Kidds Beach Ratepayers and Residents Association (KBRRA) and the Greater Kidds Beach Ratepayers Forum (GKBRF) are calling for urgent intervention and public accountability over unresolved infrastructure obligations associated with the Altivex 103 (Pty) Ltd and its holding company, the Mission Holdings Group (MHG), development at Kidds Beach. Picture: Sino Majangaza (Sino Majangaza)

Resident Ayanda Mdledle said the project had failed to address the dangers it was originally intended to solve.

“It’s a high-risk and high-accident zone, and the reason that road was built was to prevent that.

“It’s not even close to being finished, so the purpose was not served,” she said.

Mdledle also questioned the project’s finances after residents reportedly received updates from the developer indicating that funds had been exhausted and that negotiations with Sanral were under way.

Attempts to obtain comment from Sanral were unsuccessful.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department viewed the issue primarily from a road safety perspective, noting that the project fell under Sanral’s jurisdiction.

“That major project is under our colleagues at Sanral, the same as the Breidbach Interchange, which was completed a couple of years ago,” Binqose said.

He said the interchange was conceived as an engineering solution to a history of crashes at the intersection, where vehicles had to enter and exit the busy R72 without a dedicated interchange.

While acknowledging residents’ frustrations, Binqose said the department had not recorded a significant increase in crashes since work stopped.

“Without dismissing the feelings and observations of locals, on our side we have not picked up any noticeable spike in road crashes since construction began,” he said.

He attributed this partly to law enforcement visibility in the area, but stressed that the project still needed to be completed.

“We want it to be completed because it was an engineering intervention to curb the problem of crashes that were already there due to the fact that cars from Kidd’s Beach had to enter a major road like the R72 with no interchange in place,” he said.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Luzuko Buku said the municipality had welcomed the interchange because of the history of accidents at the intersection, but was not aware of further developments between Sanral, the developer and the liquidators regarding the project’s current status.

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