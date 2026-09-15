Restrictions on sardine catches in place after mass die-off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hundreds of dead sardines washed up between Queensberry Bay, Glen Gariff and other parts of the EAstern Cape coastline. Pictures ALAN EASON

A precautionary restriction has been placed on sardine catches after scientists identified pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) as the most likely cause of the mass sardine die-off that spread along SA’s coastline and reached beaches in Buffalo City and the surrounding Wild Coast.

The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment said PHV had been confirmed in sardines collected in Gqeberha and the Western Cape.

This strengthened evidence that the virus was behind the widespread mortality event that saw thousands of dead sardines wash ashore earlier this month.

Fisheries spokesperson Zolile Nqayi said no further reports of dead or dying sardines had been received since September 3, but cautioned that the mortality event could not yet be considered over.

“The consistent detection of high levels of PHV in affected sardines, its confirmation in Western and Eastern Cape samples, and the observed mortality pattern indicate that PHV is the most likely primary cause,” Nqayi said.

The mortality was first reported along the Western Cape coastline in late July before spreading through the Southern Cape to Gqeberha by August 27.

By September 2, reports had reached the KuGompo City coastline and the northern Wild Coast.

The department said investigations had ruled out harmful algae and the marine toxins tested for as the primary cause, but other environmental and oceanographic factors had not been excluded as contributing stressors.

In response to the outbreak, the department has implemented temporary restrictions on sardine harvesting.

The South African Pelagic Fishing Industry Association (SAPFIA) confirmed the restrictions took effect on September 11 and would remain in place until the end of September, when they would be reviewed.

SAPFIA chair Mike Coleman said fishing rights holders had been limited to harvesting only 25% of their remaining sardine quotas.

“The department is still evaluating all available evidence and will continue to collect as much information as it can.

“Initial evidence does not indicate that it has caused a large reduction in the sardine population,” Coleman said.

He said the restrictions came during one of the worst sardine seasons on record.

“The 2026 season so far is the worst since surveys were started in 1984.”

Coleman warned that low catches were already affecting fishers’ incomes, jobs in the pelagic fishing industry and the supply of canned sardines.

The Eastern Cape conservation sector has welcomed the department’s cautious approach.

WESSA Eastern Cape chair Gary Koekemoer said the organisation was deeply concerned about the ecological consequences for Buffalo City’s coastline and surrounding marine ecosystems, where sardines formed a vital part of the food chain.

“We are, however, gravely concerned about the domino effect of the die-off down the pelagic fish food chain,” Koekemoer said.

He said sardines were a critical food source for seabirds, dolphins, seals and other marine predators.

“With African penguins facing functional extinction by 2035, and knowing overfishing of their food stock is a primary driver of their decline, it makes sense to apply a precautionary principle.”

Meanwhile, residents along Buffalo City’s beaches have been urged not to collect or handle dead or dying sardines.

Nqayi said members of the public should not eat the fish, feed them to animals or use them as bait because decomposing sardines might be contaminated and moving them could spread infected material.

Concerned local resident and former Border Deep Sea angling Association environmental officer John Rance described the matter as an environmental disaster.

“Sardines are the main source of food to a majority of the species in the ocean, so now the virus that is killing them is slowly destroying maritime life.”

Rance said recreational fishing would be highly affected, as bigger species preyed on sardines.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch