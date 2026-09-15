Tete detectives hunting for possible third shooter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAPS guard of honour escort Zolani Last Born Tete's coffin during the funeral service at Sisa Dukashe Stadium. Picture ALAN EASON

Investigators are hunting for a possible third shooter and another firearm believed to have been used in the execution-style killing of former world boxing champion Zolani Tete.

Police insiders believe the missing gun could be in the hands of a suspect who fled the Eastern Cape after Tete was gunned down outside his Mdantsane home on August 21.

The existence of a possible third shooter and an additional firearm was revealed in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Monday during the bail application of the alleged mastermind, Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, and suspected middleman Sinebhongo Qase, 28.

Police, meanwhile, are continuing their search for a fifth suspect who the state previously described as the alleged driver of the getaway vehicle.

It is not clear whether the suspect believed to be in possession of the third firearm is also the getaway driver.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said: “The SAPS can confirm that the search for the outstanding suspect is still ongoing. No arrest has been made at this stage.

“The investigation team is continuing to follow up on all available information and possible avenues.

“As the matter is before court, we are limited in what further operational details we can share.

“We will, however, provide an update should there be any breakthrough.”

Details on the third firearm emerged after the state introduced a ballistic report confirming that two of the three firearms allegedly recovered from two other accused had been positively linked to Tete’s murder.

The alleged shooters, Athandwa Gandala and Siphesihle Kolisa, both 27, were arrested in Scenery Park, KuGompo City, less than 48 hours after Tete was killed. They have not applied for bail.

Three firearms were allegedly confiscated during their arrest.

Two were later allegedly positively linked through ballistic testing to the ammunition recovered from the crime scene and from Tete’s body.

The third firearm, which had its serial number filed off, was not linked to the murder.

State prosecutor Thango Phangalele told court that investigators had recovered cartridges from three different firearms while processing the scene at Tete’s home.

He said bullets removed from Tete’s body during the postmortem and cartridges recovered at the scene were allegedly positively linked to two of the firearms seized from Gandala and Kolisa.

“There was also a third unknown firearm involved, which was linked to cartridges that had been collected at the crime scene, which is yet to be recovered by investigators,” Phangalele told the court.

Police insiders told the Dispatch on the sidelines of Monday’s proceedings that investigators believed the missing firearm could be in the possession of the suspect who had fled the province.

Goqwana was arrested at King Phalo Airport less than 24 hours after Tete was killed. He was allegedly about to travel to Gauteng.

Qase, who is suspected of organising the guns and hitmen who allegedly carried out the killing, was arrested several days later at Hemingways Mall in KuGompo City.

The state has told the court that all four accused signed confession statements detailing their alleged roles in Tete’s assassination.

The latest evidence emerged as magistrate Anton Pretorius was expected to deliver judgment on whether Goqwana and Qase should be granted bail.

Judgment is now expected on Friday.

The main dispute in court on Monday centred on the state’s introduction of the ballistic report after it had already closed its case.

The report was mentioned during the cross-examination of investigating officer Warrant Officer Nkululeko Mtati last week, when he indicated that the ballistic results had become available.

Pretorius later told Phangalele that the report needed to be placed before court as evidence that could assist him in reaching a decision on whether to grant bail.

The defence lawyers for Goqwana and Qase were summoned to Pretorius’s chambers on Friday and informed of the report.

When the matter resumed on Monday, both defence teams objected to its inclusion, arguing that the state had already closed its case.

Goqwana’s attorney, Ayabonga Kampi, said the introduction of the report constituted an irregularity and infringed his client’s right to liberty.

Kampi argued that the ballistic evidence was “a direct compensation for a weak prosecution case” and said its inclusion had the potential to dilute the bail proceedings.

He also said nothing in the ballistic report implicated his client.

Kampi described the evidence as having been “irregularly sneaked through the back door” and accused the state of using Section 60(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 to “weaponise” the law.

“It violates our client’s rights,” Kampi told Pretorius.

Qase’s attorney, Asanda Pakade, described the introduction of the report as “sneaking and smuggling new evidence” into the record.

Pakade said the move was unacceptable, “not informed by any framework” and had been rejected by his client.

Pretorius, however, said the report could assist the court in determining the bail application and ruled that its inclusion was permitted under Section 60(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the state was entitled under the act to introduce new evidence, including the ballistic report, even after closing its case.

The ballistic evidence has added a new dimension to the investigation, with investigators now seeking to establish who fired the weapon that has not been recovered, and its whereabouts.

Judgment in Goqwana and Qase’s bail applications is expected on Friday.

Daily Dispatch