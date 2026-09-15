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Urban canopy seen as key to cooling metro streets

Mike Loewe

Mike Loewe

Columnist

Kevin Harris (SUPPLIED)

Kevin Harris of Green Ripple in KuGompo City describes the tree canopy as climate infrastructure.

“We are receiving warnings about a super-strong El Niño and the planet is lunging toward 1.5°C warming.

“We have to look at a topped street tree as more than a local eyesore,” he said.

“The urban canopy is one of the few cooling technologies a cash-strapped metro already owns.

“A mature tree drops the temperature of a pavement, holds stormwater, sequesters carbon, and gives a suburb a reason to walk.

“When you convert that tree into a stump with sprouts, you have not only injured a plant.

“You have stripped a thin layer of climate adaptation off a street that will need it in the summers now stacking up on the forecast.”

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