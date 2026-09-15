Urban canopy seen as key to cooling metro streets

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Kevin Harris of Green Ripple in KuGompo City describes the tree canopy as climate infrastructure.

“We are receiving warnings about a super-strong El Niño and the planet is lunging toward 1.5°C warming.

“We have to look at a topped street tree as more than a local eyesore,” he said.

“The urban canopy is one of the few cooling technologies a cash-strapped metro already owns.

“A mature tree drops the temperature of a pavement, holds stormwater, sequesters carbon, and gives a suburb a reason to walk.

“When you convert that tree into a stump with sprouts, you have not only injured a plant.

“You have stripped a thin layer of climate adaptation off a street that will need it in the summers now stacking up on the forecast.”

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