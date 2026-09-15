WSU residence manager braces for student murder trial to begin this week

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The trial of a suspended Walter Sisulu residence manager accused of murdering a student is set to begin on Wednesday in Mthatha.

Manelisi Mampane — accused of the murder of Sisonke Mbolekwa, 24, a third-year student who was shot dead amid a student protest at the university’s Nelson Mandela Drive campus on April 15 2025 — was in the regional court dock on Monday.

Two other students, Lizwa Ndzumo and Ntando Gqetywa, were shot and wounded in the same incident, which occurred during protests over poor living conditions at NSFAS-accredited residences at the university’s Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha.

On Monday, due to a congested roll, the case was shelved until Wednesday, when Mampane is expected to plead to the charges, which include murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to commit a crime, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Two state witnesses — Simamele Bhekezantsi and Mandla Biya — were warned to be in court on Wednesday.

Supporters of both Mampane and the victims were in court during Mampane’s appearance.

During his bid to be released on bail last year, Mampane claimed he acted in self-defence after being attacked by a group of students at his house on campus, insisting he felt his existence was under threat.

“I was fearing for my life and that of my family,” he said at the time.

“The utterances made by them [the students] made me believe it was over for me.”

This was while the state opposed his release, arguing the shooting was “unjustified” and his release posed ongoing risks to witnesses and the investigation.

About 30 witnesses are expected to be called to testify during the trial.

Outside court, Sindiswa Mbolekwa, the mother of Sisonke, said they were relieved the trial was finally about to start.

“We come from far away, and the case has been postponed to start on Wednesday.

“I truly hope that it starts on Wednesday,” she said.

Mampane remains out on R10,000 bail.

It is understood that his disciplinary hearing after he was placed on precautionary suspension is still outstanding, with a date yet to be set.