‘Don’t involve me’: accused tells court of alleged massacre confession coaching

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Lusikisiki massacre accused Mawethu Nomdlembu, Songezo "Mashiya"Vuma,Bonga "Rico" Hintsa, Siphosoxolo "BG" Myekethe, Aphiwe "AP "Ndende and alleged mastermind Mzukisi "Ntandane"Ndamase appearing at Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki on Thursday. Picture LULAMILE FENI

“Don’t involve me in this case.” Those five words, allegedly whispered from the dock by feared murder convict Mzukisi Ndamase to his co-accused two years ago, are now at the heart of the Lusikisiki massacre trial.

On Tuesday, accused Bonga Hintsa told the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki that Ndamase, the alleged mastermind accused of orchestrating the murder of 18 people from behind bars, had instructed him not to implicate him after the Ngobozana village killings.

Hintsa’s testimony exposed what he alleged was a campaign of coaching, lies and fear aimed at having confession statements rejected by the court.

He said Ndamase also coached him and other accused on how to retract confessions they had already made and deliberately introduce errors into their accounts.

“That coaching was deliberate, to make the statements legally flawed so they would be thrown out,” he said.

“Ndamase said if the case fails, the truth stays hidden. If it succeeds, the truth is revealed, and all of you will be sentenced.”

Hintsa told the court he and his co-accused had tried, as Ndamase instructed, to have their confessions excluded.

The court earlier heard seven confession statements and pointing-outs from Hintsa, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Siphosoxolo “BG” Myekethe and Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma.

Six were subsequently denied.

Hintsa, Ndende and Myekethe challenged their statements in a trial-within-a-trial, claiming police brutality, coercion and torture and asking judge Richard Brooks to rule them inadmissible.

Vuma, accused number five and described in court as the person closest to Ndamase, did not retract his statements.

He maintained he had made them freely and voluntarily and did not allege that police had assaulted him.

Brooks ruled last year that all seven confessions and pointing-outs were admissible.

Hintsa claimed the attempts to retract the statements were part of Ndamase’s plan to distance himself from the killings.

He said he had obeyed Ndamase’s alleged instructions when giving his confession.

In that version, Ndamase was not portrayed as the initiator of the attack, but as someone who later sought help to avenge the shooting of his nephew, Bhongo.

Hintsa told the court that account was false.

“You were in fact the initiator of everything, and we all did this because we were afraid of you.

“We could not dare disobey; we would do anything you ordered us to do, even kill.

“You phoned me and said Aphiwe Ndende and I must assist him [Vuma] to shoot the Gqubeni Boys who shot and injured your nephew, Bhongo, who was in hospital.

“We were left with no choice but to do as you ordered, and we travelled from Port Shepstone to Lusikisiki,” Hintsa said.

“You knew that we were not to hunt for the Gqubeni Boys but to kill all 18 innocent people.”

Hintsa described Vuma as the “ground commander”, with himself and the others acting as gunmen.

“Unfortunately, your coaching did not succeed, and as a result the statements were all accepted by the court and the truth revealed,” Hintsa told Ndamase.

Hintsa said his fear persisted when he made his confession because Vuma had not yet been arrested.

“I was still afraid of you, as your right-hand man, Songezo Vuma, had not been arrested.

“Now, as I am testifying, I have cleared my conscience. Therefore, it is for this court to seek the truth from the lie,” he said.

He again accused Ndamase of initiating the killings.

“You are the person who phoned me first to come and hunt down the Gqubeni Boys. You are the initiator of these murders.”

Ndamase, 46, who is conducting his own defence while serving a life sentence for murder and 15 years for robbery imposed in 2007, denied the allegations.

Hintsa said he had not had an opportunity to amend his original statement and was correcting it through his testimony.

“I am telling this court the truth.”

The accused face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder, conspiracy, kidnapping and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Eighteen murder charges relate to the September 28 2024 massacre, when gunmen opened fire at two neighbouring homesteads belonging to the Sinqina sisters in Ngobozana village, killing 18 family members, most of them women and including a 13-year-old boy.

The 19th murder charge relates to the August 19 2024 assassination of ANC regional leader Mncedisi Sncane Gijana, 58.

Myekethe is not charged with Gijana’s murder, while Nomdlembu is not charged with any of the murders.

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