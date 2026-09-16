Heartbreak over spate of abandoned babies

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It was a cold July night when staff at Guardians of Hope in Belgravia, KuGompo City, found a possible day-old baby abandoned at their premises, with the umbilical cord still attached.

The infant had been left at the organisation’s gate at about 9pm on a cold and windy night, and staff feared what could have happened had the child not been found.

The baby, now healthy and safe, is one of dozens of children abandoned across the Eastern Cape as childcare organisations warn they are struggling to cope with the growing number of children needing care.

Guardians of Hope founder Elaine Brenkman, whose organisation has previously won a Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Award, said abandoned babies were becoming a recurring reality for the organisation.

“In July, we found a baby with an umbilical cord, everything still attached,” she said.

“So, a freshly-born baby.

“I cannot say much about the child because the matter is still under investigation, but what I can say is that the baby was dropped at our door at 9pm, on a very cold and windy night, and if found later, maybe she would have passed on.

“The baby is perfectly fine and healthy.”

Brenkman said Guardians of Hope had already taken in 10 abandoned children this year — three abandoned in dustbins and seven abandoned at hospitals after their mothers gave birth and left without them.

She said many of the cases appeared to involve university students and the organisation regularly received reports of babies abandoned in rubbish bins around the city’s two universities.

“There are abandonments definitely happening, and I don’t feel enough people are aware of the correct procedures to follow and, therefore, it’s just easier for them to think that they need to abandon,” Brenkman said.

“If you look at the abandonments, I must say a lot of them are happening ... at university residences.

“I feel it’s because those girls are obviously also falling pregnant, they don’t want their families to know, they hide their pregnancy, and then have the babies, and then just abandon them.”

She said only one child had been successfully reunited with their family this year, after being found at about a month old and returned to the family at five months.

The baby is one of 48 children abandoned across eight Eastern Cape municipalities over the past two financial years, according to provincial social development statistics.

For the 2025/2026 year, 44 abandoned children were recorded, with Alfred Nzo District Municipality accounting for 12 cases, followed by Sarah Baartman with 11 and Buffalo City with eight and OR Tambo with five recorded cases.

The first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year recorded four abandoned children, compared with 15 during the same period the previous year.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta attributed the problem to a combination of unemployment, poverty, gender-based violence and other social pressures.

“I cannot emphasise enough how unacceptable this reality is for our society,” Fanta said.

“The abandonment of children is a multifaceted issue, deeply rooted in various social and economic challenges.”

Fanta said the department was working on ways to respond more effectively, but the complexity of the problem required an intersectoral approach.

Children’s homes in the province, however, said they were already under severe pressure, with some operating beyond their capacity and facing the threat of closure.

Tracy King, director of The Kings Children’s Home in the Amathole district, said nine abandoned babies had been admitted between March 1 2025 and February 28 2026.

Marion Peake of Helping Those in Need said the organisation had taken in a two-month-old baby abandoned earlier this year, highlighting how abandonment was often linked to wider social problems.

“Cases like these are extremely difficult because abandonment and abuse is rarely an isolated issue,” Peake said.

“In our experience, it can be connected to poverty, unemployment, family breakdown, substance abuse, domestic violence, mental health challenges and parents who themselves may have very little support.

“None of these circumstances excuses abandoning a child, but they help us understand why intervention needs to happen much earlier.”

The Masimanyane Women’s and Children’s Rights Organisation said more needed to be done to address the circumstances that pushed women into desperate situations.

“From a women’s rights and GBV perspective, we particularly emphasise the need to understand the circumstances that lead women to leave their children,” the organisation said.

“Women fleeing violent and unsafe relationships may face impossible choices when adequate shelter, financial assistance, child care and support services are not available.

“No woman should have to choose between her own safety and the safety of her children.”

The organisation called for greater investment in prevention, early intervention and family support, particularly for teenage mothers, GBV survivors and vulnerable families.

Despite the accounts from childcare organisations, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said no child-abandonment cases had been opened with police this year.

“The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit confirms that there are no cases of child abandonment opened this year,” she said.

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