Honouring ‘Tsontso’ — women should not have to live in fear

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Women across SA are lacing up their running shoes in honour of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, the 38-year-old mother who was killed after going for a run in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park.

Tsontso left her home last Wednesday for her usual evening run. Her 8-year-old daughter called her family when her mother did not return by 6.30 that evening.

Days later, hope that she would be found alive faded when police confirmed they had discovered the body of a woman believed to be the same age.

On Monday, Tsontso’s family positively confirmed her body at the Germiston state mortuary.

What started out as a search for missing Tsontso took a dark turn when police revealed this week that seven women had been found dead in and around the Kempton Park area in the last two months.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana has urged women and young girls to take “additional precautions” when walking or running alone.

“Where possible, walk and exercise in groups,” he said.

The advice may help minimise the risk of being targeted, but what are law enforcement agencies doing to ensure our communities are safe? What protocols were implemented when the second, then the third body was found in Kempton Park?

Safety in numbers is not always a reality for everyone.

Ask the person who leaves home early in the morning to catch a taxi or train to their place of work. Or the elderly woman who heads out at daybreak to queue at their local clinic.

The Dispatch recently exposed how young girls were forced to move in groups because they were being targeted by rapists and killers in the rooms they rented.

Living in fear or constantly having to look over your shoulder should not be the norm, but it is a sad reality for far too many.

For women who run alone, safety is now part of every outing. They share their locations and remain alert to people and vehicles around them. Some only run in groups or during the day.

These precautions are not a sign of weakness. They are evidence of how deeply gender-based violence and femicide have restricted women’s freedom of movement.

The victims in Kempton Park — and all those from across the country — aren’t just crime statistics. Their deaths are a reminder of the devastating impact of violence against women on families and communities.

Tsontso was a mother, an athlete, a beloved family member and friend. She should have returned from her run that night. Instead, an 8-year-old has to grow up without a mother.

The message from those running in Tsonto’s honour is simple — women must be able to run, walk and live without fear.