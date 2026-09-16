Magistrates testify on validity of warrants, subpoena in Vesele murder probe

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The car driven by Mboneli Vesele, the slain bodyguard of Fort Hare University vice-chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Arguments on the validity of search-and-seizure warrants and a subpoena took centre stage on Tuesday in the trial of a group of suspects accused of the murder of Mboneli Vesele, the bodyguard of the now-suspended University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor.

Dikeni magistrates Mhlanga Bala and Nontuthuzelo Sontlaba took to the witness box in the Bhisho High Court in a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of the evidence.

The defence is challenging the validity of the documents used to authorise the police to search for a cellphone belonging to one of the suspects and to access phone records.

Thamsanqa Mgwetyana, Zimele Chiliza, Mthobisi Khanyile, Nkosiyazi Maphumulo, Bafana Chiliza, Lindokuhle Manjati, Phelisa Nkonyeni and Isaac Plaatjies were arrested after the murder of Vesele, who was gunned down in January 2023.

They have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a semi-automatic rifle and a .38 revolver.

Bala testified that he had signed two search-and-seizure warrants on November 16 2023, one in the morning and the second in the afternoon.

One warrant authorised searches of University of Fort Hare premises in Dikeni and East London while the other related to premises in Dikeni, East London and Bhisho.

Bala said after he signed the first warrant, investigating officer Acacius Mokoena returned in the afternoon with an amended warrant specifying the date on which it had to be executed. The first warrant had no execution date.

Advocate Mark Botha put it to Bala that Mokoena had brought an affidavit commissioned by Sergeant Nokukhanya Ndlovu, who had an interest in the case because she was part of the investigating team.

Bala conceded that this was an oversight on his part. Had he known that Ndlovu had an interest in the case, he would not have signed the warrant.

Botha put it to Bala that, as a judicial officer familiar with the law, he had failed to apply his mind and should not have signed the warrant.

Bala disagreed, saying the court would ultimately have to decide whether the warrant was defective.

Botha argued that because the affidavit accompanying the warrant was improperly commissioned, the warrant should not be considered valid.

“I disagree,” Bala said.

He said he should have cancelled the first warrant when Mokoena returned with the second one.

“Not to say it [first warrant] was defective, but it [second warrant] had a specific date when the warrant was to be executed,” he said.

The second warrant was not accompanied by an affidavit, he said, so he made Mokoena take an oath.

He said Mokoena told him the second warrant was needed because the first was not specific and that the only amendment was the execution date.

“I didn’t see any reason not to sign when he said the only change was the date,” Bala said.

Botha put it to Bala that Mokoena had misled him into signing the second warrant, which he denied.

Bala said the warrant authorised Mokoena to search for and seize a mobile phone.

Sontlaba then testified about the subpoena authorising access to cellphone records.

She said she first examined the affidavit, on the prosecutor’s request, to check whether it had been signed and carried a case number. She also checked the cellphone numbers.

She said the subpoena was directed at Vodacom and related to a murder charge.

A typing error on the document described the charge as theft of a docket in exchange for gratification, she said.

“Before signing it, I didn’t see it [error].”

Under cross-examination, Sontlaba acknowledged that a person with an interest in a case could not commission an affidavit and that Mokoena’s affidavit had been commissioned by Ndlovu.

She said it would be for the court to determine whether the affidavit was improperly commissioned.

Sontlaba said her office operated under extreme pressure and had only one magistrate.

“I looked at the most important things and if Vodacom saw that the magistrate was not in her right state of mind, they would’ve returned it.”

Closing arguments in the trial within a trial continue on Thursday.

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