Nauti Buoy breaks free and tracked down off Port Alfred

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Nauti Buoy, KuGompo City’s ocean oracle, has broken free again. The R850,000 240kg wave and weather live broadcaster is studied religiously by oceanators from multiple interests in the city.

It supplies our port with crucial oceanographic intel determining port entry and departure decisions for massive ro-ro vehicle carriers and other shipping.

But at “0200” on Sunday, the buoy gave its highly designed moorings and handler, Met engineer Sarel Haasbroek, the slip.

The sea was massive and unorthodox — a cut-off low storm inland and huge polar storm to the south hooked up to send waves piling on top of each other coming out of the southeast.

The wave energy was of the magnitude that pounded hulls to dangerous limits, John Barry, a professional skipper for Southern Cross Cruises at Latimer’s wharf, said.

“The port was closed on Monday,” he said.

Barry recently served as the acting pilot boat operator for Portnet.

Haasbroek, living in Cape Town where he runs a shoal of wave-directional meteorological buoys off all main SA ports for the CSIR’s Stellenbosch offices, jumped to attention.

From Sunday to Tuesday, he tracked the buoy on high frequency then satellite signal.

“At 5pm on Sunday, I could not see it. No GPS. Waves were hammering it.”

By 11pm, five hours later, “it started to transmit”.

But the satellite showed the buoy had hooked into the Agulhas current which is pumping south at 5.5km/h but veers away from the city coastline in a banana-shaped southerly bend.

Haasbroek said: “The buoy is a Datawell BV Waverider (DWR-MKIII). The trajectory was south toward Gqeberha. Once it passes that city, we cannot reach it anymore and it will then go with the current, sometimes to Aus.”

Barry suggested to Haasbroek that Chris Cloete’s On Point charters in the Kowie riverport get out and bring the buoy in.

At first light, Nauti Buoy was sited, clipped and towed across the Kowie sandbar to the marina and loaded onto a bakkie bound for repairs in KuGompo’s port.

Haasbroek, meanwhile, has sourced and set up a smaller buoy which is being couriered east and will be at work soon — in time for the next storm later this week.

But for now he just wants to know how a system of a massive bungy chord and Dyneema static rope broke free of a rig designed to take 1.2 tonnes of force. – Off Track

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