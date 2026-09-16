UDM launches fundraising campaign

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

United Democratic Movement president Bantu Holomisa during the party’s sixth national congress that was held at Jan Smuts stadium in KuGompo City. Picture: Sino Majangaza

Struggling to finance its growing campaign programme for the upcoming local government elections and to assist needy communities in the process, the UDM has turned to the public for financial assistance.

The party this month launched a crowdfunding initiative, calling on ordinary community members to make financial donations for the party to sustain its campaign programme in the province and across the country.

Party secretary-general Bulelani Bobotyane confirmed on Tuesday that a crowdfunding initiative was initiated by the party on September 7.

This came after numerous calls from party members and supporters who had wanted to make donations towards the party fund, which was mostly used to assist needy communities across the country, he said.

Bobotyane said while the party did receive funding from the Independent Electoral Commission, and from the national parliament and legislatures where they had public representatives, it still needed generous community members to donate towards its dwindling purse.

“The UDM is a political party for the people, hence we are all over the country helping those in need.

“We have assisted people with wheelchairs in Duncan Village, we have also assisted people whose shacks burned down in the same township, for them to rebuild them.

“We have assisted with funeral arrangements for needy families, and also assisted new initiates in Mdantsane who did not have money for their homecoming ceremonies.

“When we did that and our supporters saw that on our social media pages, they approached the party, saying we must make public our bank account details so they too can assist in raising funds for the party so we can continue the good work we do for our communities, hence the initiative,” Bobotyane said.

Among some of the financial assistance provided for communities in the Eastern Cape, he said, was the donation of more than R350,000, and a further R250,000, for hundreds of families displaced by devastating floods in Mthatha and Butterworth, respectively, in 2025.

“We did all that without any serious funders.

“We used the little we had to share with our needy communities, and we will again utilise what we get from the crowdfunding initiative towards assisting our communities, especially during this campaign period and beyond.”

While Bobotyane confirmed that donations had already been made, he declined to reveal how much had been collected so far, or how much they had received from the IEC and legislative houses.

“We cannot disclose that at this moment,” he said.

“But we will definitely disclose to communities once proper audits are conducted, as we want to be transparent and accountable as much as possible about money received and what such money has been used for.”

In a poster on the party’s social media platforms calling for people to donate as little as R50 and up to R500 towards the party’s local government elections campaign, it is stated that such donations would go a long way in assisting the party in its campaign.

“The UDM national campaign is not funded by tenderpreneurs, big business or by backroom deals. This campaign is funded by you, you the people.

“Every rand you donate puts a poster on a wall, puts fuel in a car to reach a rural village, puts sound on a stage so our message is heard, and puts a voter in a voting station to make their mark,” the poster states.

“We are not asking for millions from a few. We are asking for R50, R100, R500 from thousands of people.

“This is because when thousands stand together, no-one can stop us.

“This is not a donation but an investment to ethical leadership, in service delivery, in a SA that works for all,” it says.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch