Videos inspired bodybuilding star

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Walter Sisulu student Likho Bhixi celebrates after winning the 2026 IFBB South Africa Championships. Bhixi will represent South Africa at the international bodybuilding competition in Spain next month.

Watching bodybuilding videos on TikTok changed the course of Likho Bhixi’s life.

Inspired by the footage he saw online, Bhixi, 26, began training to get himself into shape. And the more he trained, the better he got.

Countless hours of hard work in the gym finally paid off for the young man from Kwanikwe Location, outside Bizana, who recently won a national title and the opportunity to compete on the international stage.

The final-year diploma in management student at iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu claimed top honours at the 2026 International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation South Africa (IFBB SA) competition in Cape Town recently.

Walter Sisulu student Likho Bhixi celebrates after winning the 2026 IFBB South Africa Championships. Bhixi will represent South Africa at the international bodybuilding competition in Spain next month. (SUPPLIED)

Bhixi is now preparing to take his chiselled physique and the South African flag to the world championships in Spain.

For Bhixi, the victory is proof that an interest can grow into something much bigger when backed by discipline and determination.

But there is one person he believes deserves much of the credit for his achievement — his mother.

Bhixi says her unwavering support, sacrifices and prayers helped him to push through the difficult periods of his bodybuilding journey.

“I dedicate this victory to my mother. She has always believed in me, supported me and encouraged me, even during the difficult moments,” he said.

“Her sacrifices, love and prayers have been a constant source of strength throughout my journey.”

He did not set out to become a champion, but watching bodybuilding content online sparked his curiosity and eventually motivated him to join a gym and take the sport seriously.

Scrolling on TikTok was replaced by early mornings, demanding workouts, strict eating habits and the mental discipline required to prepare for competitions.

“There are no shortcuts in bodybuilding. You have to be patient, love the process, stay disciplined, eat clean and respect the sport,” Bhixi said.

“Consistency and dedication are key to achieving good results and becoming a champion.”

His victory has also placed the spotlight on the role played by the iYuniversity Walter Sisulu sporting community in supporting student athletes.

Ntombikayise Matolo, a sports officer at the Mthatha campus, said Bhixi’s achievement was a proud moment for the university’s bodybuilding fraternity.

“This win is not only for Likho, but for the entire Walter Sisulu bodybuilding team.

“I have witnessed the support and encouragement they give to one another throughout their journey,” Matolo said.

For Bhixi, balancing university life with competitive bodybuilding has required commitment on two fronts.

He is now nearing the completion of his diploma in management while pursuing a sporting career that has taken him from his home in the rural Eastern Cape to a national championship.

His next destination could be even further from home.

Bhixi is set to represent SA at the IFBB World Men’s and Women’s Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain, from October 29 to November 2, where he hopes to build on his national success.

However, the travelling costs are significant, and the young champion is appealing to people, businesses and organisations who can assist him financially to make his trip possible.

He remains grounded in the principles that brought him this far — patience, sacrifice and consistency.

His victory in Cape Town may have given him a national title, but the real prize for Bhixi is the opportunity to show how far a young man from Kwanikwe can go.

Daily Dispatch