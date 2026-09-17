ANC councillor to appear in court over alleged assault

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A senior Buffalo City Metro ANC ward councillor is expected to appear in the KuGompo Magistrate’s Court on Friday after handing himself over to police in connection with allegations that he assaulted his wife.

The 55-year-old councillor handed himself over at Beacon Bay police station on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that a case of assault had been opened.

“SAPS can confirm that a case of assault was opened at Beacon Bay police station. The 55-year-old male handed himself over at Beacon Bay police station on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, after allegations of assaulting his wife,” Mawisa said.

The councillor is expected to appear in court on Friday, 18 September.

Mawisa said a counter-case of malicious damage to property had also been opened against the councillor’s wife.

“A counter-case of malicious damage to property was opened by the alleged suspect against his wife, who was released due to her injuries. She will appear before court on Monday, 21 September 2026, on charges of malicious damage to property,” she said.

The matter has drawn condemnation from opposition parties, with calls for the councillor to face political consequences while the criminal case is before the courts.

DA Women’s Caucus committee member Anathi Majeke said public representatives accused of gender-based violence should step aside while criminal proceedings were under way.

“We strongly condemn the arrest of the councillor over allegations of physically assaulting his wife. Elected officials are custodians of our communities and hold positions of immense moral authority. Allegations of gender-based violence against public representatives betray public trust and undermine the fight against abuse,” Majeke said.

Majeke called on the ANC and Buffalo City Metro to institute an internal ethics investigation, suspend the councillor from caucus activities and party structures, and ensure municipal resources were not used to shield him.

Meanwhile, EFF Buffalo City councillor Mziyanda Hlekiso said the allegations were particularly concerning given the country’s efforts to combat gender-based violence.

“It’s a shame that in our country we are currently curbing the gender-based violence pandemic, yet we have community leaders who are supposed to be at the forefront of making sure that GBV is non-existent in our country. This is very bad,” Hlekiso said.

Hlekiso said the EFF supported the alleged victim and would provide assistance through its gender desk.

“As the EFF, we support the victim. Our gender desk office will be visiting the victim and assisting with whatever she needs,” he said.

He also called on the ANC to take action against the councillor.

“If the ANC really cares about our people, they must fire the suspect with immediate effect. If they are fighting GBV, then they must show it by protesting in court and firing the suspect,” Hlekiso said.

The assault and malicious damage to property cases are separate matters. The councillor is expected to appear in court on Friday and his wife on Monday.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

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