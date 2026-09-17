Eastern Cape pupil stabbed to death in classroom

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Just over a year after an Eastern Cape family transferred their 16-year-old grandson to another school in the hope of shielding him from violence, he was stabbed to death, allegedly by another pupil, in a classroom at his new school.

The incident, which occurred in Dimbaza, near Qonce, on Tuesday, has sent shockwaves through the township, with anxious parents raising fears for the safety of their children.

Siphosethu Jack’s family had moved him to Kuyasa Senior Secondary because they feared the violence at his former school.

But on Tuesday, the grade 10 pupil left for school and never returned.

He had been fatally stabbed, according to police, allegedly after becoming embroiled in an altercation with another boy of the same age.

Siphosethu’s devastated grandmother, 61-year-old Nosithile Jack, said the teenager was like a son to her and had been a source of support for her and his grandfather.

“He was everything to me, he took care of me.

“He made sure I was well fed on days where his grandfather and I were not fit enough to do any chores.”

Her final interaction with her grandson was on Tuesday morning.

“He woke me up ... to let me know he’s leaving for school, not knowing that was my last goodbye to my child,” Jack said.

“I decided to transfer him to Kuyasa Senior Secondary School because of the ongoing violence that occurs in these different schools, with hopes he was going to feel safer.

We are heartbroken ... we did not expect that by taking him to school was to send him to his death. — Siphosethu’s aunt, Lalunah Jack

“I will miss his optimism, as he gave us so much hope. He had dreams of changing our livelihoods here at home.”

Siphosethu’s aunt, Lalunah Jack, described him as a family-oriented, approachable and respectful youngster.

“He was an approachable child, a respectful and humble young man.

“He was not a violent person; even younger children could approach him easily.

“We are heartbroken ... we did not expect that by taking him to school was to send him to his death.

“He loved his grandparents and family,” she said.

Police said Siphosethu was sitting in a classroom at about midday when the incident happened.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspect, also a 16-year-old grade 10 pupil, reportedly approached the classroom window with a group of friends and allegedly began taunting Siphosethu.

“According to reports, the suspect and his friends started mocking the deceased by calling him names.

“What initially appeared to be a joke escalated into an exchange of punches between the two learners,” Mawisa said.

She said the suspect then entered the classroom and claimed Siphosethu had stabbed him with a pen.

“The suspect allegedly asked one of his friends to hand him a pen, claiming he had been stabbed with one by the deceased.

“Instead, the friend allegedly handed him an Okapi knife, which the suspect allegedly used to stab the deceased in the chest,” Mawisa said.

Siphosethu was taken to the staffroom when those present realised he was bleeding before being rushed to the nearest clinic, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Mawisa said police opened a murder case and arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.

The teenager appeared in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with a charge of murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “The case has been postponed to Friday for legal representation of the accused and preliminary investigation, as he is a minor.”

A pupil at Kuyasa said children were regularly searched before entering the school, making the alleged presence of a knife on the premises difficult to understand.

The Dispatch spoke to pupils from a number of schools in Dimbaza, some of whom described violence as a recurring problem in the township.

One teacher said all five schools in the township had experienced a surge in violence.

“It has been an ongoing matter that we are trying to curb, but it is not easy.

“The violence is an unpredictable matter, as it happens without us teachers knowing.”

A pupil from another school described how he recently narrowly escaped serious injury after being attacked by a group of older boys from another village.

A scar on his upper lip was a reminder of the attack, which took place while he was on his way to fetch a horse in Dimbaza.

“We are not feeling safe because when the crew is beating you it is as if they want to kill you.

“My friend has a scar from an incident that he encountered with the Dimbaza learners,” he said.

He said he had tried to run away after seeing the group but fell and was attacked. He said a beer bottle had been used as a weapon.

“One of them was carrying a machete but luckily people had come out of their houses to stop the fight.

“I am grateful that I survived and managed to get help before the fight escalated further.”

A parent in Dimbaza, Mabhelandile Mhlantla, said, “We are always transferring our children to different schools, because we prioritise their safety more than anything.

“This is not the first incident that we have heard at the school, there were allegations that pupils once brought a gun to school.

“Teachers need to do something about the safety of our children, because we leave them to them during the day with hopes that they are safe,” Mhlantla said.

Pupils linked some of the violence to alcohol and tensions surrounding initiation practices.

“We do not think there will ever be a stop to this violence, unless there is sufficient visibility from the police and community crime forums,” one youngster said.

The Eastern Cape education department said the killing had highlighted the need for stronger partnerships between schools and parents.

Head of department Sharon Maasdorp said the fatal stabbing of a pupil inside a school was deeply concerning.

“I urge guardians to make it a habit searching schoolbags to avoid incidents of this nature.

“Let’s all work together to make our schools safe havens for teaching and learning,” Maasdorp said.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said district officials dispatched managers and a psychosocial support team to the school on Wednesday.

“The psychosocial team will provide all the affected learners with trauma counselling and debriefing.

“Parents of the deceased learner and the SGB have been informed of this gruesome incident.

“Additionally, the [other] learner has been suspended, and the matter was also reported to the Dimbaza SAPS station,” Mtima said.

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