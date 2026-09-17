Holomisa nominates King Sabata for national honour

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UDM leader general Bantu Holomisa has nominated King Sabata Dalindyebo (pictured) for an order of Luthuli, the highest official national award bestowed by the president.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has nominated King Sabata Dalindyebo, the late father of reigning AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, for a national order for the king’s role in the service to his people.

These include his contribution to the preservation of dignity and heritage and the personal sacrifices he endured in carrying the responsibilities of traditional leadership during the liberation struggle.

Holomisa applied that the monarch, who died in exile in 1986 and was reburied in the Bumbane Great Place in 1989, be awarded the Order of Mapungubwe in the platinum category or Luthuli in the gold category.

The national orders are the highest forms of recognition that are bestowed by a sitting president on deserving citizens.

The Order of Mapungubwe is awarded to South African citizens who have accomplished excellence and exceptional achievements to the benefit of SA and beyond.

The Order of Luthuli is awarded to South African citizens in recognition of outstanding contributions in the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace, as well as for the resolution of conflict.

UDM member and KSD municipality mayoral candidate Prince Mlimandlela Ndamase said on Wednesday that King Sabata was one of the pioneers and the fiercest opponents of the Bantustans, along with King Victor Poto.

“History speaks for itself. The regime responded. Kumkani Sabata ended up in exile with his children [King Buyelekhaya and Princess Ndileka] where he died and was given a pauper’s burial in exile.

“The heroism of Kumkani Sabata has never been lost to the people.

“He was a freedom fighter, was a king, was often referred to as comrade King, died in exile in pursuit of freedom, liberation and the democratic system.

“He has never been truly honoured since his death as a person who contributed to the liberation of our people outside of just the municipality being named after him.

“There’s no single monument that represents who he was in the fight against apartheid and the Bantustan government; there’s been no honour bestowed upon him by the current government state,” Ndamase said.

He said the nomination by Holomisa, submitted on September 11, was significant because it was a reminder that there were people who came before deserving of national honours.

The monarch was not just a liberation fighter for the AbaThembu or for Mthatha but for the broader cause of freedom for black people in SA.

In his nomination application, Holomisa sought recognition for the monarch’s historical life’s record, his exceptional milestones and the sacrifices associated with his leadership.

King Sabata opposed the political order in the Transkei and became increasingly estranged from the authorities.

In 1979, he became leader of the Democratic Progressive Party and openly expressed his lack of confidence in the government of Transkei.

“His public position resulted in his arrest and prosecution in 1979.

“He was subsequently convicted on a charge relating to the dignity of the state president and was fined R700 or sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment.

“The significance of these events is not simply that a traditional leader faced legal proceedings,” Holomisa said.

“It is that a person who had been born into a position of considerable traditional authority ultimately found himself subjected to imprisonment, political pressure and displacement from his homeland.”

He said King Sabata died in 1986 without witnessing the democratic SA.

“Posthumous recognition would allow the nation to say, across generations, that his life mattered and that the sacrifices associated with his leadership have not been forgotten,” he said.

Ndamase said the ANC and the government of the Eastern Cape should be “ashamed that 32 years after democracy, they have never taken steps to honour the legacy of King Sabata and King Victor Poto”.

“Those are some of the pioneers of the struggle against apartheid in that area of SA, and people who had all the privileges because they were kings but chose to abandon that privilege and stand on the side of the people at the time.

“So the fact that it has taken a general to nominate King Sabata for a national honour should really be a cause for some reflection for those who have been in power ... to critically acknowledge the role played by King Sabata Dalindyebo in the cause and pursuit of SA. ”

The nomination period for the national orders closes on September 30.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said: “We don’t comment on individual nominations.

“All nominations are processed and deliberated on by the advisory board and then brought to the president as the grand patron for the national orders for a recommendation.”