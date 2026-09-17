‘If you touch my family, deal with me first,’ Hintsa tells Ndamase

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“If you ever do something to my family and leave me alive, you will have me to deal with face to face.”

With those words, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 33, turned in the witness box and stared directly at the man he says ordered the Ngobozana massacre — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46.

“As I know your strategies and how you operate, it will help you if you first start with me before going after my family.”

It was a dramatic confrontation in the high court sitting in Lusikisiki, where six men are on trial for 19 murders.

Eighteen counts relate to the September 28 2024 massacre in Ngobozana village, where 15 women, two men and a 13-year-old boy were shot dead at two homesteads.

The 19th relates to the murder of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader Mncedisi “Sincane” Gijana, which the state alleges triggered the revenge attack.

The state alleges Ndamase orchestrated the killings from Wellington Prison in Mthatha, where he is serving a life sentence for another murder.

All six accused have pleaded not guilty.

Wednesday was supposed to be Ndamase’s cross-examination of Hintsa, but at times became Hintsa’s confrontation with Ndamase.

Hintsa, who said he had long lived in fear of Ndamase, said the time had come to confront him.

“I know standing my ground and breaking the bondage of slavery from Ndamase will put my family at risk. I know how Mzukisi Ndamase operates; he will target my family,” he said.

Hintsa said it was his family, rather than his own safety, that he feared for.

“The fear I have is for my family.”

Hintsa said Ndamase, known in prison circles as “Ntandane”, had controlled him and other accused and allegedly used them in criminal activities, acting as commander while they were his soldiers.

Ndamase, who is representing himself, challenged Hintsa on why, if he was now prepared to confront him, he had initially lied to police and concealed Ndamase’s alleged role.

“You are this brave; why did you not take this decision before? Before lying in your statements,” Ndamase asked.

Hintsa said he had not fully understood who he was dealing with at the time.

He said his understanding of Ndamase deepened after his arrest through conversations with Lwando “Shakes” Abi, a former co-accused who has since become a state witness and had the charges against him withdrawn.

“During my conversations with Abi, my mind became clearer about you, and I better understood the ruthless man you are.”

Hintsa told the court he eventually decided to get closer to Ndamase’s circle to learn how he operated.

“There is a saying which goes, if you can’t beat them, join them. I decided to join your team so that I can know your ways and strategies and be able to take you down.”

Hintsa’s initial statements to police remained central to Ndamase’s cross-examination.

In his first warning statement, Hintsa blamed Songezo Vuma and did not implicate Ndamase.

Hintsa told judge Richard Brooks that Ndamase later coached him while they were in custody to deny knowing him or having visited him in Wellington Prison.

“Because you said to me that I must dispute the fact that I know you and also deny that I ever visited you in Wellington.”

Hintsa ended by again confronting Ndamase over his alleged role in the massacre.

“You lied to us that we must come and assist in looking for the Gqubeni Boys, but all along you wanted the family of Sinqina and Mhatu to be killed.

“How can you explain and live with it to order the brutal killing of 18 people, the innocent and defenceless women, and now not want to take responsibility?” Hintsa said.

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