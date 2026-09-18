ANC councillor stays behind bars as bail bid postponed

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Buffalo City ANC ward councillor Nwabisa Mcwabeni, who is accused of assaulting his wife, will remain behind bars after the East London Magistrate’s Court postponed his bail application on Friday.The bail application was postponed until Monday after the complainant was absent from court during proceedings on Friday afternoon.Mcwabeni was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court on Monday for a formal bail application.Former ANC branch chairperson Patrick Soenies, who was at court to support Mcwabeni, said they would wait for the justice system to take its course.“We are here to give support to Mcwabeni, and not condoning the GBV that took place. We believe the case might be politically motivated by the opposing political parties that did not want Mcwabeni to lead.”Mcwabeni’s relative Anawo Manye echoed Soenies, alleging the case was politically motivated.“We suspect the opposing political parties infiltrated by using his wife. We most expected it, but the court will take its course on Monday, and we will take it from there.”Mcwabeni handed himself over at Beacon Bay Police Station on Wednesday, September 16.Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that a case of assault had been opened.“SAPS can confirm that a case of assault was opened at Beacon Bay Police Station. The 55-year-old male handed himself over at Beacon Bay Police Station on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, after allegations of assaulting his wife,” Mawisa said.Mawisa said a counter-case of malicious damage to property had also been opened against the councillor’s wife.“A counter-case of malicious damage to property was opened by the alleged suspect against his wife, who was released due to her injuries. She will appear before court on Monday, 21 September 2026, on charges of malicious damage to property,” she said.