From KuGompo City to Paris Fashion Week

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At just 24 years old, Balasela Sipamla will be heading to Paris Fashion Week again as the in-house photographer for Maxhosa to showcase the brand’s season 2027 women’s wear on September 28.

Earlier in March, Sipamla had travelled with Maxhosa to unveil its Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, titled Siyi-Kulture (We Are Culture) in Paris.

His work capturing the brand’s garments was published by fashion heavyweight publications Vogue and WWD (Women’s Wear Daily).

Reflecting on his first trip to Paris Fashion Week with Maxhosa, Sipamla said: “It was a beautiful experience.

“The trip opened my eyes; I got to see how fast our fashion industry is.

“Walking among industry giants, I got to learn how operations are done on a global stage.

“It felt like I belonged there. I was honoured to represent my family, first, and the whole Xhosa nation, second.

“I felt like living proof that you can leave the Eastern Cape and achieve great things out in the world.

“I am looking forward to going back to Paris next week for our showcase.”

All the images needed by Maxhosa are edited and captured by him.

Together with the director of photography, filmmaker and video editor of the brand, Sipamla is responsible for product shots and campaigns before they are approved by Laduma Ngxokolo.

“We shoot the activity around the factory to document the process of our clothes, from raw materials to finished product,” he said.

“I also came up with the creative direction for our ‘Looks Books’ that are published on ‘Vogue Runway’ for Maxhosa Africa.”

Sipamla described himself as a hybrid shooter who excelled in both videography and photography.

“What makes my work stand out is my capability of telling a story in an image.

“My compositions, combined with my editing skills, create a great quality image or video.”

Sipamla’s journey started when he picked up a camera with the intention of becoming a YouTube sensation when he was about 16 years old.

Then a pupil at Selborne College, he joined the school’s photography society.

“I joined the extracurricular society to learn more about a camera with the intention of improving my skills for my own YouTube videos.

“Grade 11 was my first year of gaining the full experience of a sports photographer.

“By my matric year (2019), I was the guy the photography mentor, Mr [Alan] Parsons, used to go to for images they could use.”

A turning point came when the image he captured during a game between Selborne College and Grey Bloem was published by the local newspaper, The Rising Sun.

“Realising that my image was in a newspaper at the age of 18, that was the day I committed myself to becoming a photographer instead of a YouTuber.

“Today, I have my own production company, ‘Original Productions’, where I work with multiple corporate brands, radio franchises and festivals to create their media visual needs.

“That newspaper image changed the direction of my future.”

He continued to freelance in KuGompo City until August 2023.

“That was the month I decided to leave my life behind in East London and go to Johannesburg to accomplish my personal goals. Nothing has been the same since.”

Since his move to Johannesburg, Sipamla has been part of campaigns for brands such as Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, Singleton, Black Label, Comfort fabric softener and Score Energy drink.

“I’ve got to work on projects that held weight and value in the industry.

“These increased my credibility to be trusted with big brands and big budget productions,” he said.

Sipamla now works in Maxhosa’s content department as its in-house photographer.

“I am honoured to be in this position. Ever since I developed my photographic skills, I’ve always looked forward to shooting for fashion magazines and to be a household name globally.

“This feels like the beginning of a journey with the personal goals that I have.

“What this role means to me is that a black man can follow their dreams.

“I also feel that this role gives me the pressure to represent Amaxhosa around the country on a global scale.

“I am responsible for how the Maxhosa Africa brand is seen worldwide. That pressure allows me to create diamonds.

“All in all, I am truly grateful and honoured to be in this position. I am glad to carry my family name ‘Sipamla’.”

Though he could not share more details, Sipamla indicated that he had been travelling around the country with Ngxokolo, shooting visual content for a documentary.

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