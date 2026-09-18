Manhunt after officers gunned down

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ZIYANDA ZWENI

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt for the killers of two officers who were gunned down while responding to a robbery in Mthatha.

The two officers, aged 51 and 31, were from the Mthatha National Intervention Unit and Public Order Police and were brutally killed in the early hours of Friday in Ziphunzana location in Libode, about 10km from Mthatha.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said it was alleged that armed suspects had held up a spaza shop owner, demanding money.

“The two members responded to a call for assistance and were later found with gunshot wounds.

“Both their service pistols were missing.

“A cordless grinder used to cut the shop’s burglar door was found at the scene.

“The matter is being investigated for two counts of murder, two counts of attack on police, two counts of robbery of police firearms and one count of attempted business robbery,” Gantana said.

She said the officers’ names would be released once their next-of-kin had been notified.

A multi-disciplinary team is on the scene, Gantana said, adding that a 72-hour plan had been activated to trace and arrest the suspects.

“Preliminary intelligence is being followed up,” she said.

Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata said: “The brutal murder of our members is an attack on the state, and we will not rest until those responsible are arrested and prosecuted.

“We send our deepest condolences to their families and colleagues, and we will support them through this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Information may also be submitted via the MySAPS App. All information will be treated confidentially.