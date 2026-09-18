UDM heads to court over Buffalo City candidate list snub

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UDM deputy president and Buffalo City Metro mayoral candidate Nqabayomzi Kwankwa says the party has not abandoned its ward candidates after he emerged as its only candidate on the metro’s certified list for the November 4 local government elections.

None of the UDM’s ward candidates appears on the final list released by the Electoral Commission (IEC) on Wednesday, leaving Kwankwa as the party’s sole candidate on its proportional representation (PR) list.

Addressing the media at the Osner Hotel in Quigney, KuGompo City, on Thursday, Kwankwa blamed the omission on problems with the IEC’s processes and said the party would pursue legal action.

“It is with considerable disappointment that I acknowledge the current situation concerning the registration of our ward candidates,” Kwankwa said.

“At present, our ward candidates have not been captured on the certified candidate list.

“I am currently the only UDM candidate from Buffalo City appearing on the PR list.

“I want to make it clear that my being the only person currently appearing on the PR list is not the result of the UDM abandoning its comrades.

“Nor does it mean that we do not recognise the contribution of our candidates.

“It is part of our political strategy.”

The UDM has been campaigning heavily in Buffalo City ahead of the elections and has attracted several former ANC members as it seeks to increase its representation in the metro.

The party currently holds one PR seat in the 100-seat council and no ward seats.

Kwankwa said the UDM would continue campaigning despite the exclusion of its ward candidates.

“Today we were here to map a way forward and how to fix things as a region.

“We will not go back, we will go to the streets and continue campaigning.

“Tomorrow [Friday] we will meet with Buffalo City contingent and our ward candidates and have a plan for a way forward.

“This thing of being a hope for the people of the Buffalo City is something that is important and we can’t leave them at the side of a road because of a glitch that has nothing to do with them but with the processes of IEC.

“We have an alternative pathway because I am on the PR list and we have to strategise and use that [his being on the PR list] to the benefit of the organisation.

“It would have impacted us if we could not even contest, but it’s not like we are not contesting the elections in the Buffalo City because we are.”

Kwankwa said the people the party had nominated as ward councillor candidates remained its candidates despite their absence from the certified IEC list.

He said the UDM believed its circumstances differed from those of the ANC, which has also been hit by candidate-list problems, though he did not explain the distinction.

The ANC lost candidates in several municipalities after failing to complete submissions by the IEC deadline. In Port St Johns and Ngquza Hill, the party will not contest any seats after both its ward and PR candidates were excluded.

Kwankwa said UDM president Bantu Holomisa had written to the IEC seeking a resolution to the party’s candidate-list problems.

“Our commitment cannot be determined by whether circumstances are favourable or difficult,” he said.

“We must remain steady in both good times and bad.

“The UDM has written to the IEC, through its President, General Bantu Holomisa, setting out the organisation’s challenges concerning the candidate lists and seeking a resolution.

“Despite these efforts, the matter has not been resolved.

“The UDM will therefore pursue every lawful avenue available to us in relation to our candidate list challenges.

“We will allow the courts to determine the matter.”

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