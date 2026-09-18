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Zolani Tete murder accused denied bail

Asanda Nini

Asanda Nini

Senior Reporter

Wheelchair bound Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, appeared before the Mdantsane Magistrates Court on Monday in coonection with the killing of Zolani Tete. Picture: Sino Majangaza (Sino Majangaza)

Two of the men accused of the assassination of renowned boxing champion Zolani Tete were denied bail on Friday.

Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, the alleged mastermind, and Sinebhongo Qase, who is alleged to have acted as a middleman in organising guns and hitmen for the attack on Tete, were found to have failed to show exceptional circumstances warranting their release on bail.

Delivering his judgment on Friday morning, Mdantsane magistrate Anton Pretorius said it would not be in the interests of justice to release the two men on bail.

Goqwana and Qase were the only two of the four men accused of killing Tete to apply for bail.

The other two accused, who are alleged to have been the gunmen, did not apply for bail.

All four men are due back in court on October 13.

This is a developing story.


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