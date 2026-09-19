Dalindyebo to sit out local election campaign

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AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo will sit out the local government election campaign, turning his back on the prominent party-political role he played in 2021.The king has ruled out attending political events until November, effectively keeping him off the campaign trail, and has already stayed away from or rejected invitations to events involving the EFF, ANC and UDM.He will not attend the EFF’s manifesto launch at Rotary Stadium in Mthatha on Saturday.It marks a sharp contrast with the 2021 local government elections, when Dalindyebo openly backed the EFF and appeared at several campaign events wearing party regalia.AbaThembu royal ambassador Dr Matthew Mpahlwa said on Saturday the king’s absence from the EFF event should not be interpreted as hostility towards the party.“The Office of His Majesty had, well in advance, communicated that the king would not participate in political engagements or attend political events until November 2026. This position applies generally and is not directed at any particular political party, organisation, or political formation,” Mpahlwa said.Dalindyebo also stayed away from the UDM’s manifesto launch at the same venue last weekend and previously rejected an invitation from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to attend the ANC’s manifesto launch.Sources close to the Great Place said Dalindyebo had no objection to parties campaigning in AbaThembuland, but did not want to associate himself with their campaigns or be seen to endorse them.His withdrawal from party political activity also comes amid a deterioration in his previously close relationship with the EFF.Dalindyebo recently lashed out at EFF leader Julius Malema, accusing him of being disrespectful towards royalty, and has differed publicly with the party over Israel and immigration.Despite Malema’s strong criticism of Israel, Dalindyebo recently described himself as “a black Jew”.Mpahlwa said Dalindyebo had not been invited to Saturday’s EFF rally, “not that he desired to attend anyway”.“The stand view is that he does not need to harness further political differences. Let alone that he does not see any economic freedom in our life time. Naturally as royals, we do not attend such activities,” Mpahlwa said.The Royal House said Dalindyebo’s decision applied equally to all political parties and that its position remained unchanged.