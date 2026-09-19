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Hijackers target OR Tambo fleet again

Sikho Ntshobane

Sikho Ntshobane

Senior Reporter

A supposedly “delusional” thief who said he would rise above the law by impersonating law enforcement officers allegedly stole a Cambridge police van in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
(GARETH WILSON)

The driver of a brand new single-cab bakkie, part of a new fleet unveiled by the OR Tambo district municipality in August, was hijacked on the N2 between Mthatha and Qumbu on Friday morning.

This is the second time a vehicle belonging to the district council has been hijacked in the last two months.

Friday’s incident reportedly took place near the Number 10/Gungululu turn off, according to district municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane.

“All law-enforcement and supporting agencies are requested to be on the lookout for the vehicle,” the district municipality said.

“Anyone who spots the vehicle should not confront the suspects and should immediately alert SAPS or the relevant law-enforcement authorities.”

No further details were available at the time.


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