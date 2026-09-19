Three shot dead as police hunt Libode cop killers

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Three suspects linked to the murder of two police officers near Mthatha have been shot dead and two others arrested during a series of police operations launched after the killings.

Three suspects linked to the murder of two police officers near Mthatha have been shot dead and two others arrested during a series of police operations launched after the killings.

Warrant Officer Thando Magoxo, 51, of the Mthatha National Intervention Unit (NIU), and Constable Ntlahla Tyhali, 30, of Mthatha Public Order Policing, were killed at Ziphunzana Location in Libode in the early hours of Friday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the officers had been responding to a call for assistance after armed men attacked a spaza shop and demanded money from the operator.

Both officers’ service pistols were stolen during the attack.

Police subsequently activated a 72-hour plan to track down those believed to have been involved in the killings.

Gantana said an intelligence-driven operation involving Mthatha Crime Intelligence and the Mthatha K9 unit led police to Ngolo Location in Sibangweni later on Friday.

A 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were arrested after allegedly being found in possession of an AK-47 rifle and assorted ammunition.

They face charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Gantana said that at about 11.55pm on Friday, NIU members followed up information that another suspect was travelling along the N2 at Sibangweni Location in Libode towards Tsolo.

“On arrival, the suspect allegedly opened fire on police. Police returned fire, and the suspect, a 35-year-old male, was fatally wounded,” she said.

Police recovered a pistol and three rounds of ammunition.

Further operations led police to two other men at Ngolo village in Libode who were also allegedly linked to the officers’ murders.

Both were fatally wounded and two handguns were recovered.

Police have now recovered an AK-47 rifle and three handguns during the investigation.

Gantana said charges being investigated included attack on police, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. An inquest docket had also been opened.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) attended the scenes.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata praised the teams involved in the operation.

“We commend our teams, who have worked tirelessly to ensure this breakthrough. Through swift, intelligence-driven operations, two suspects have been arrested and three others linked to this crime were fatally wounded during confrontations with police.

“We will not rest until every remaining role player is held accountable and the full might of the law takes its course. We send our deepest condolences to their families and colleagues, and we will support them through this difficult time,” Ncata said.