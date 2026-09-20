Student’s distraught mom speaks out after murder trial delayed again

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More than 17 months after Walter Sisulu University student Sisonke Mbolekwa was gunned down during a campus protest, his mother says the pain of losing her son remains as raw as ever — and repeated postponements of the murder trial are making it harder for the family to find closure.

Mbolekwa’s mother, Sindiswa, said she had to travel from Matatiele to Mthatha whenever the case returned to court, often having to take time off work, only to face further delays.

Her fears are now that witnesses, some of whom are students, could graduate and leave, potentially making it more difficult for the case to proceed.

“Our fear is that some witnesses are students who will graduate and go away and people will be busy with their lives,” Sindiswa said outside the Mthatha Regional Court on Thursday.

She said the loss of her son had left a wound she did not believe would ever heal.

“Even the name Sisonke hurts me.

“If it was up to me, I would wish that the name is not mentioned.

“I have not healed and I will never heal.

“I want to heal but it’s hard because I bonded with Sisonke while he was still in the stomach.

“I will take my pain to the grave,” she said.

Her comments came as the man accused of killing her son pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Appearing in the Mthatha Regional Court on Thursday, suspended WSU acting residence manager Manelisi Mampane pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mbolekwa and the attempted murders of Ntando Gqwetywa and Lizwa Ndzumo.

He also pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The case stems from the shooting on April 15 last year at the university’s Nelson Mandela Drive campus, where Mbolekwa was fatally shot, while Gqwetywa and Ndzumo were wounded, during a student protest over residence living conditions.

Mampane handed himself over to police several days after the shooting.

The trial had been scheduled to start on Monday and run until Friday but was postponed to Wednesday due to a congested court roll.

It was then postponed again to Thursday.

On Thursday, Mampane’s attorney, Sakhumzi Nombambela, told the court he was unwell and unable to proceed, resulting in the trial being postponed to February 8 next year.

Nombambela said Mampane’s pleas had been entered in accordance with his instructions.

He also said he was not in a position to make a plea explanation, indicating that this would be dealt with at the next appearance.

“My undivided attention is required in a situation of this nature,” Nombambela said.

State prosecutor advocate Bulelani Bidla said the state did not accept the accused’s plea and would therefore lead evidence during the trial.

Four witnesses, including police officers who had been in court since Monday, were warned to return when the trial resumes next year.

Mampane remains out on bail.

For Sindiswa, however, the delays have come at a personal and financial cost.

She appealed for families of victims to receive assistance with basic needs such as food, accommodation and transport during lengthy trials.

She said the financial strain could eventually make it impossible for some relatives to attend every court sitting.

“If we don’t have money, we might end up not coming to court when the trial sits,” Sindiswa said.

She said she remained determined to attend proceedings because she wanted justice for her son.