Councillor accused of assaulting wife granted bail

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SIVENATHI GOSA

ANC Buffalo City Metro ward councillor Nwabisa Mcwabeni has been granted R1,000 bail by the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City.

Mcwabeni handed himself over at the Beacon Bay police station on Wednesday last week in connection with allegations that he assaulted his wife.

He was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said a case of assault had been opened.

“The SAPS can confirm that a case of assault was opened at the Beacon Bay police station,” Mawisa said.

“The 43-year-old male handed himself over at the Beacon Bay police station on Wednesday, after allegations of assaulting his wife.”

Mcwabeni first appeared in the magistrate’s court on Friday, where the bail application was postponed due to the absence of the complainant.

The case has been postponed to November 17.

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch