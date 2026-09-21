Five KuGompo majorettes to spin baton for SA in Poland

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Five young majorettes from the Eastern Cape are set to represent SA at an international competition in Poland.

Five KuGompo City majorettes have jetted off to join a 42-member SA team competing at the Majorette World Federation Championships in Poland on September 24.

Addyson Stanton, Amron Shylah Beaton, Inathi Mbegengashe, Lwethu Myeza and Ababaliwe “Aba” Njabulo Siwisa will be among athletes from across the country taking part in the international competition.

Their trip, which started on Thursday, follows years of training and competing with their local clubs before earning provincial colours and eventually being selected for the national team.

Stanton, a grade 12 pupil at Stirling High School, and Mbegengashe and Myeza, both in grade 10, are members of Phoenix Majorette Club.

Beaton, a grade 8 pupil at Stirling, is from Blue Fire Majorette Club, while grade 7 Gonubie Primary School pupil Siwisa competes for Gonubie Primary Majorettes.

Their selection followed trials held late last year for SA Majorette and Cheerleading Association (Samca) colours.

The trials brought together athletes from around the country, with national adjudicators selecting the final team.

The athletes have continued competing at provincial and national levels, including at the recent Eastern Cape Majorette and Cheerleading Association (ECMCA) Provincial Championships held at Gonubie Primary School.

Gonubie Primary was crowned Champion of Champions at the provincial championships and will represent the Eastern Cape in the Elite Division at the Samca National Championships.

Phoenix and Algoa Majorette Club will compete in the President’s League at the national championships.

The selection of the five KuGompo athletes adds another milestone for the local clubs, with three members of Phoenix.

Phoenix coaches Gareth and Calista Stanton said they were proud to see Stanton, Mbegengashe and Myeza selected.

“We could not be more proud to have three of our team members representing their sport on such a prestigious level,” they said.

“Addyson, Inathi and Lwethu, you have made Phoenix proud.

“Know that we will be with you in spirit, and that all the hard work, passion and hours of training have finally paid off.”

Beaton’s coach, Zita Walters of Blue Fire Majorette Club, said she had seen the young athlete grow in the sport over the years.

“As a coach that has been working with Amron for a number of years, I am extremely proud of how she has grown within this sport and that she has been selected to represent our country on the world stage,” Walters said.

“We wish her and the rest of the team all the best with the competition that lies ahead. We are so very proud of them.”

Siwisa’s coach, Tracey Riddin, said the young majorette’s commitment had always been clear.

“I am extremely proud of Aba and all that she has achieved.

“Her commitment and determination have always been an inspiration to all,” Riddin said.

The five will not all compete in the same events in Poland.

Beaton, Mbegengashe and Siwisa have been selected to perform together in a baton trio, while Addyson will compete in a mace solo. Lwethu will also compete as part of the national team.

The SA team will compete alongside athletes from 11 countries.

Organisers expect about 3,000 participants, with 86 teams and about 800 performances taking place during the championships.

Sixteen international judges will adjudicate the competition.

The athletes will first fly to Johannesburg on Thursday to join the rest of the national squad for a training camp.

On September 21, they will attend the official Protea ceremony, where they will receive their Protea blazers.

The team will then leave for Germany on September 23 before travelling to Poland.

ECMCA chairperson Jono Clarke said the five had the responsibility of representing more than just their clubs.

“I wish the ECMCA girls travelling to Poland all the best; not only are you representing your province, but you are also representing the country,” Clarke said.

“Immerse yourself in being the best possible you.”

National Samca head coach Matthew Higgs also recognised the contribution of the Eastern Cape athletes, saying, “Eastern Cape representing South Africa on the world stage!”

Riddin, who is also the Eastern Cape coaches’ representative, said the athletes’ selection highlighted the work being done by clubs and coaches in the province.

“I would like to see our Eastern Cape teams bring home medals from Samca, and I would also like our South African team to bring medals from Poland,” she said.

Away from the competition, the trip will give the young athletes their first chance to travel to Europe, experience a different culture, and meet majorettes from other countries.