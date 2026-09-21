Mayoral hopefuls promise to turn KSD around

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From fixing potholes and streetlights to tackling crime, poverty and the rising cost of municipal services, mayoral hopefuls are promising to turn around the troubled King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality (KSD).

Amid mounting service delivery challenges in the municipality, which includes Mthatha, candidates from the ANC and opposition parties have outlined their plans to improve infrastructure, restore confidence and address residents’ concerns.

ANC mayoral hopeful Nomthandazo Mdledle has pledged to improve public safety, stimulate economic development and ensure the municipality’s finances are sustainable.

The former teacher is among several candidates vying for the mayoral chain, including fellow ANC councillor Zoliswa Madyibi, former municipal public accounts committee chair Pasika Nontshiza of the Land Party, Phakama Eastern Cape’s Phikolomzi Adonisi and the EFF’s Ncedo Kolanisi.

Former ANC MP Zukile Luyenge is also campaigning for the top job under the banner of the African Movement Congress.

Mdledle, who has served as the OR Tambo District Municipality’s budget and treasury portfolio head since the 2021 local elections, admitted she was apprehensive about the prospect of taking over KSD.

However, she said her faith and experience had prepared her for the challenge.

“I feel very proud to be one of the candidates. It means people trust me; they trust my work in the community, at work and within the ANC.

“But at the same time, there is fear. I am asking myself am I ready because KSD is big and has a lot of problems.

“What if I fail? But fear is good. I believe it is only people that do not care that are not scared.

“However, as a staunch Christian, we are taught that faith must always defeat fear.”

Mdledle said if elected mayor she would focus on improving public safety, repairing infrastructure and accelerating service delivery.

She pledged to ensure that streets were properly lit to improve safety, particularly for women, while addressing deteriorating roads and other municipal infrastructure.

Mdledle said she would prioritise local economic development and implement programmes aimed at tackling poverty, inequality and unemployment.

“We have to stimulate local economic development to benefit the community of KSD because poverty is rife.

“As women in KSD, we make an annual pledge every year to fight poverty, inequality and unemployment.

“A woman will be able to implement programmes to deal with these challenges.”

She said the municipality needed to restore confidence in its administration while ensuring its finances remained sustainable.

Improving people’s access to a reliable supply of water, maintaining roads and stormwater infrastructure, strengthening electricity distribution and combating cable theft were also priorities.

Mdledle said residents needed to see improvements in the delivery of basic services, particularly in Mthatha, where infrastructure problems continued to affect communities.

Attempts to obtain comment from Madyibi were unsuccessful.

Adonisi said Phakama Eastern Cape’s priorities would include combating crime, addressing illegal immigration and reducing the cost of municipal services.

Outlining his concerns about illegal immigration, the TVET college lecturer claimed undocumented foreign nationals were swamping several sectors of Mthatha’s economy.

Adonisi also promised to tackle cable theft, review municipal rates and electricity charges and ensure that residents were billed accurately for services.

He said more law-enforcement officers should be employed to assist the police in combating crime, while the municipality needed to pay greater attention to the maintenance of its road network.

“All roads should be tarred and potholes repaired,” he said.

Luyenge, a former ANC MP and Isanco president who is running for mayor under the banner of the African Movement Congress, said he would prioritise reducing the municipality’s wage bill and reviewing its rates.

He said too much of the municipal budget was being spent on salaries and administration at the expense of service delivery.

“The priority in KSD is to correct the rates that are being charged [to] the people.”

Luyenge said the municipality’s administrative structure needed to be reviewed to ensure more resources were directed towards improving services.

“There are positions in KSD that are in existence but do not contribute to service delivery.”

He said reducing unnecessary administrative expenditure would be among his priorities in addressing the municipality’s financial and service delivery challenges.

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