Rachel Kolisi brings Falling Forward to KuGompo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rachel Kolisi is bringing her Falling Forward roadshow to the Eastern Cape for two events aimed at empowering women, while creating space for conversations about gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Kolisi, a recipient of a 2025 Panache Women of Wonder Award, will be in KuGompo City and Gqeberha as part of a nationwide programme accompanying Falling Forward.

The KuGompo City event, which includes a screening of the Falling Forward documentary followed by a live conversation and audience Q & A, will be held at the Guild Theatre on Tuesday.

The event will also provide a financial boost to the Guardians of Hope Child Care Centre, which will receive R100 from every ticket sold.

Kolisi said Falling Forward was an honest conversation about continuing to move forward when life did not turn out as expected.

“It is not about pretending that difficult things do not affect us,” Kolisi said.

“It is about acknowledging the moments that bring us to our knees and recognising that moving forward can begin with one very small, brave step.”

While the roadshow was created primarily as a space for women, Kolisi said men were also encouraged to attend.

“It brings together women of different ages, backgrounds and life experiences in a room where they can feel seen, heard and less alone.

“However, men do attend our events and are absolutely welcome.

“These conversations affect all of us, and it is meaningful when men choose to listen, learn and be part of creating healthier and more supportive communities.

“You do not need to have experienced a particular kind of loss or hardship to belong in the room,” she said.

Kolisi told the Dispatch that the Eastern Cape events would also confront the country’s GBVF scourge.

“We cannot gather hundreds of women in a room and ignore the devastating reality of gender-based violence and femicide in our country.

“For our KuGompo City and Gqeberha events, we have asked women to wear black in remembrance of the women who are no longer here, in solidarity with women living in fear and with the families carrying unimaginable loss.

“We want to use the platform responsibly, create space for important conversations and continue finding meaningful ways to support and amplify the GBV organisations already doing this work every day.”

The KuGompo City event is also helping Guardians of Hope Child Care Centre, which cares for abandoned babies, raise desperately needed funds.

Founder Elaine Brenkman said Guardians of Hope had already sold 100 tickets, raising R10,000, and hoped the initiative would ultimately bring in almost R20,000.

“Rachel and her team were kind enough to still use the platform to help the organisation raise funds,” Brenkman said.

“It’s money that really helps and is much needed,” she said.

Despite drawing on her own experiences, Kolisi said Falling Forward was intended to provide a platform for other women and their stories.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

DAILY DISPATCH