Tete’s father lets grudges go as bail appeals loom

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The father of slain boxing champion Zolani Tete says he and his family have forgiven whoever it was who killed his son, but they still want justice to prevail.

Two of the four accused are considering appealing a court decision denying them bail.

Zolile Tete said his family had left everything in God’s hands and holding grudges would not bring his son back.

His comments followed Friday’s ruling in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court, where magistrate Anton Pretorius denied bail to Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, and Sinebhongo Qase, 28.

Both men are considering appealing against the decision, though their lawyers said on Sunday that they had yet to receive formal instructions.

Attorney Asanda Pakade, representing Qase, said he was due to meet his client’s family on Monday to discuss a possible appeal.

“I am yet to take formal instruction on the appeal matter,” he said. “I am meeting my client’s family tomorrow [Monday] to possibly take instructions on that.

“There is a possibility we will take that route [contesting the bail ruling] as the client has already indicated as such.

“However, that is something we need to take formal instruction on,” Pakade said.

Attorney Ayabonga Kampi, representing Goqwana, said he was meeting his client’s family on Sunday to discuss the possibility of an appeal.

Pretorius denied the two bail on Friday, finding they failed to establish exceptional circumstances justifying their release.

Goqwana and Qase, together with Athandwa Gangala and Siphesihle Kolisa, both 27, face eight charges, including premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

Usually, an accused person is presumed innocent, and the state must prove why they should remain in custody.

But for schedule 6 offences like premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the burden of proof shifts to the accused, who must actively convince the magistrate they deserve to be released.

Gangala and Kolisa did not apply for bail.

Reacting to Friday’s ruling, Tete’s father said he was relieved that the two accused had been denied bail, and also that his family bore no grudges against the two men or their relatives.

“Nothing will bring Zolani back, and I have made peace with that fact,” Zolile said.

He said the family was still struggling with the loss and that he did not wish to engage with the accused’s relatives.

“It is still painful.I don’t want to speak to their families, but I’m not fighting with them.

“I didn’t have a problem if they got bail or not. There was nothing I was going to do.

“In the end, Zolani won’t come back. There is honestly nothing I can say,” he said.

Tete was gunned down outside his Mdantsane home on August 21 while sitting in a vehicle with a woman friend and three young children.

The woman was wounded and taken to hospital, while the three children were physically unharmed.

However, the family says the children are still struggling with the emotional effects of the shooting.

Zolile said his grandson, 8, who was in the back seat of the vehicle when his father was shot, is deeply traumatised. The boy is still startled by loud noises and is yet to receive proper counselling, he said.

The family is now facing the task of helping the children come to terms with the shooting while awaiting the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Despite letting all grudges go, Zolile said he wants justice to take its course. The four accused are due in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on October 13.

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