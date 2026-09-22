Councillor stays on ballot paper despite facing assault charges

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Buffalo City Municipality ward councillor Nwabisa Mcwabeni will continue representing the ANC in the upcoming elections despite facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting his wife.

The ANC has confirmed that it will not be able to reconsider his candidacy because the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s election processes have already closed, though the party said it could still take internal disciplinary action against him.

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the party took the allegations of gender-based violence (GBV) seriously and would allow both the legal and internal organisational processes to unfold before deciding what action to take.

Mcwabeni was granted R1,000 bail when he appeared in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Monday.

He handed himself over at the Beacon Bay police station on Wednesday after being accused of assaulting his wife.

A protection order has also been issued against him.

Zicina said the ANC was stuck with Mcwabeni as a candidate because of the IEC’s election timelines.

“Unfortunately, we do not have time on our side in terms of IEC timelines to reconsider his candidacy.

“We are stuck with him as a candidate and there is little or nothing we can do at this point as candidates have already been confirmed.

“The organisation will have to look at what options are available to it to apply corrective measures,” he said.

He said the ANC had not yet instituted disciplinary or integrity proceedings against Mcwabeni, who was expected to brief the organisation before party officials considered what action should be taken.

“The ANC will definitely act. However, it’s a bit premature at this stage to pre-empt what action will be taken.

“Let’s allow the processes to unfold,” Zicina said.

He said the ANC stood firmly with victims of GBV and wanted perpetrators to face the full might of the law.

“The ANC stands with all victims of GBV.

“We stand extremely opposed to it and we wish all perpetrators to be brought before the law and convicted with harsher sentences so as to send a strong message to society that there is no room for such barbaric conduct in our society,” Zicina said.

The party would monitor the court proceedings and hoped any bail conditions would protect the complainant.

Zicina said ANC public representatives were expected to maintain the highest standards of integrity and conduct.

“The ANC certainly wishes that all those who stand for public office must be above reproach.

“They must have great social standing and integrity. Being associated with such conduct should certainly disqualify you,” he said.

Dr WB Rubusana Region women’s caucus member Nozandile Mhlola welcomed the court outcome and said the organisation would continue supporting the complainant.

“The victim said before she does not mind that Mcwabeni applies for bail, but we will remain supporting the victim until the end of the case,” Mhlola said.

She said the BCM council would follow due process as the case unfolded.

“The council will take its due process, but we as the caucus will be back in court to support the victim,” she said.

Mhlola also defended ANC supporters, most of whom were women, who had attended court in support of Mcwabeni.

She said their support should not be interpreted as support for GBV.

“They are community members who are supporting the ward councillor, they are aware about what [allegedly] happened between the two, and they are not condoning that,” she said.

UDM member Azola Mrano criticised the granting of bail, saying it contradicted the government’s stated position on GBV.

DA councillor Anathi Majeke said while bail was a constitutional mechanism and part of the judicial process, public representatives should be held to high standards of accountability and integrity.

“The granting of bail does not mean an end to the matter; rather, it allows the legal process to unfold.

“However, communities, especially in places like Ward 15, deserve leadership that is above reproach and entirely focused on service delivery rather than answering to serious legal clouds,” Majeke said.

The case was postponed to November 17.

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