Man held over rape of 13-year-old girl

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Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the alleged abduction and rape of a 13-year-old girl at a dumpsite in Cumakala on Sunday.

The suspect, who cannot be named as he has yet to appear in court, is under police guard in hospital after allegedly being assaulted by community members.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the girl was allegedly dragged into bushes near a small dam, where she was sexually assaulted and threatened not to report the incident.

“Stutterheim Police can confirm that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl at a dumping site in Stutterheim,” Mawisa said.

“It is alleged that on Sunday, September 20, at approximately 3pm, the suspect allegedly dragged the 13-year-old girl to bushes near a small dam, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to report the incident.

“The victim returned home and reported the matter.

“The suspect was then assaulted by the community members and police were summoned.

“On their arrival they arrested the suspect and is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital under police guard.

“He will appear at Stutterheim Magistrate’s Court as soon as he is discharged from hospital.

“The investigation is continuing,” Mawisa said.

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