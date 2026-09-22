Metro’s poor will be hardest hit by climate change

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RECENT YEARS: A sea surge gouged metres off sand off Nahoon Beach in 2006. Melting polar ice caps will raise sea levels, according to scientists.

Climate change is arriving in Buffalo City, but its dreadful impacts will not be felt equally.

The poor will bear the brunt, though suburbanites will feel it too, along with all the metro’s flora and fauna, its rivers, estuaries and oceans.

Buffalo City policy planners have been working on expected climate breakdown impacts on KuGompo City for 18 years.

However, the information buried in technical documents and public forums discussing this concern are poorly advertised, held behind closed doors, or are believed to have gathered dust.

Figure B.29: BCMM Climate Change Projection: Extreme rainfall (flooding) (Projection Source: Green Book, 2019) (SUPPLIED)

A document search reveals that the urban poor in informal settlements face heat stress, storm damage, flash flooding, air pollution, and ever more limited access to infrastructure.

The average temperature is expected to rise 1.5–2°C by 2050 with the number of extra hot days increasing by 5.6 days a year, according to the CSIR’s Green Book on climate projections.

Annual average rainfall is expected to increase by 100–200mm by 2050 — up to an annual total of 1,050mm.

But the rainfall pattern changes: to heavier, more intense rain with a higher chance of destructive storms; shorter return periods for floods; longer dry spells and more severe droughts between wet periods.

The risk of flash flooding in areas with poor stormwater systems will lead to “significant catchment hardening”.

There are at least 10 documents or presentations on the topic.

It started in 2008 with the tone being industrial development, with the presentation of a “sustainable energy and climate change mitigation policy”, but the latest thinking appears to have swung more towards disaster management.

Policy generation was followed by the adoption in 2015 of the city’s climate change strategy (council resolution BCMC118/15), leading to the 2024 coastal management programme and the 2025/2026 Final Built Environment Performance Plan (BEPP) which summarises much of the policy efforts of the earlier years.

The content is aligned with the provincial climate change response strategy drawn up in March 2011, itself a reflection of incoming national policy which started in 2004.

What lies below the groaning weight of technical language are problems with worsening weather patterns driven by the impact of a global climate breakdown which is roughly categorised as deluges, flooding, sea level rise and heat waves.

It is made clear that the most vulnerable residents are the poor, especially those in shacks in low-lying areas.

It explicitly states that sea-level rise and flooding do not impact everyone equally — the hostile weather will drill the most crowded areas.

The BEPP acknowledges that the unemployed and the poor cannot afford to build in safer areas.

They face greater heat stress because of limited shade, poor housing and lack of cooling.

Heat will also threaten biodiversity and livestock.

In a moment of irony, the BEPP notes that poor people’s lack of access to education renders them vulnerable to the climate.

The BEPP does, however, note that low-lying, more affluent suburbs lack the structural integrity to withstand rising water levels.

The main focus is shack dwellers living near water systems. The areas identified for climate-resilient spatial upgrades include:

Mzamomhle (Gonubie) where informal settlements face high structural risk due to the proximity to coastal or riverine flooding; and

Duncan Village and Nompumelelo, which are ranked with the highest vulnerability, where poor drainage heavily compounds the impact of severe water-level surges.

BCM’s inland and midland communities face higher increases in hot days and extreme rainfall.

Coastal residents and infrastructure face sea-level rise and inundation, and erosion.

Subsistence farmers will be hit by drought and flood which will impact food security.

Municipal services and public health will come under increased pressure.

Infrastructure would be damaged and maintenance costs would rise.

It states that all life will be impacted and there will be stress on terrestrial and marine ecosystems, fauna and flora.

According to the documents, informal settlement residents and the urban poor are repeatedly identified as the most exposed to heat, flooding, storm damage and service disruptions.

The strategy is provincial, but it is directly relevant to Buffalo City because the municipality is a coastal urban mix of a city, low-lying coastal settlements, estuaries, industrial infrastructure and transport networks.

Among the risks is coastal flooding and erosion from sea-level rise and storm surges.

Floods would also be exacerbated by a hardening of urban surfaces where once was foliage or even wetlands.

There would be damage to roads, transport systems, stormwater infrastructure and essential services.

The strategy specifically advised that development planning should account for a shorter flood return period (more floods), more extreme weather, storm surges and sea-level rise, and should avoid or carefully manage infrastructure in flood-prone coastal areas.

The original policy has found its way into the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) which from 2021 to 2026 repeats the municipality’s assessment that:

“Extended dry seasons, increasing temperatures, extreme storms and sea level rise [will] result in drought, crop failure, livestock death, damage to infrastructure, runaway fires and will further entrench poverty with the increase of vector-borne disease, disabling of existing livelihood and damage to household assets.”

The IDP also records that Buffalo City was going to map coastal vulnerable areas in 2019 and in 2021 adopted a climate-risk assessment.

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