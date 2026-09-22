Municipal officials arrested over alleged R2m ghost employee scheme

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An Eastern Cape municipal manager and several other officials have been arrested in connection with an alleged fraud and money laundering scheme involving more than R2m.

The arrests were made during a Hawks takedown operation on Tuesday morning, with more officials expected to hand themselves over to authorities.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed the arrests and said the suspects were linked to an alleged scheme involving ghost employees.

“The officials will face charges including fraud and money laundering,” he said.

According to Mhlakuvana, the suspects allegedly created ghost posts within the municipality to siphon off funds.

“The amount involved is over R2-million regarding ghost municipal posts that the suspects allegedly created,” he said.

Mhlakuvana said the operation was continuing and further arrests were expected.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.