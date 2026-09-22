Municipalities must follow Mbhashe and develop local talent, say singers

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Award-winning singers Betusile Mcinga and Zuko SA have urged municipalities to assist in developing local talent and other creatives.

They say that without support at home, talent could fall through the cracks and artists who could make a major impact would end up showcasing their skills elsewhere.

Both Mcinga and Zuko SA said they were proud of their rural background and would always want to be part of initiatives to develop local talent.

The singers, who spoke proudly of the Mbhashe Local Municipality from where they originate, said others could learn from the municipality’s efforts at developing and supporting creatives.

This came up after the two singers performed in the Ilifa Lombhashe Festival at the Dutywa Sports Ground, where they shared the stage with other local artists and even had premier Oscar Mabuyane and Mbhashe mayor Dr Samkelo Janda singing and dancing along with them on stage.

“Up-and-coming creatives need support from home so that they can grow and represent their place of origin,” Mcinga said.

“There is a lot of talent in rural areas. It just needs support so that it can blossom.

“Supporting local talent is a major investment in developing youth, food security and skills development and job creation.

“This is the reason I would like more municipalities to learn from the Mbhashe municipality which has developed a concept for [recognising budding] creatives, be it those talented in beadwork, music, poetry and many more.

“It has not only developed the concept but is implementing it as we can see that the Iifa LoMbhashe Festival is growing very fast and many creatives are benefiting.”

Zuko SA said performing at home was always special.

“Feeling the excitement and genuine love from the moment I approach the stadium, and then experiencing that same energy inside the stadium and on stage, is amazing.

“It was everything I needed to see and experience as motivation to keep growing and taking things to bigger heights.

”One of the biggest highlights for me was sharing the stage with premier Oscar Mabuyane and executive mayor Dr Samkelo Janda.

“I’m still pinching myself. It was honestly a very special moment and definitely a highlight of my career.

“Ilifa Lombhashe keeps getting bigger and better every year, and I’m genuinely happy to see the growth of youth development and entertainment in our town.

“I believe Dutywa has so much potential, and seeing it move towards greater heights makes me proud.”

Mabuyane has singled out the Ilifa LoMbhashe Festival as a working model for rural development, saying heritage could drive food security, tourism and jobs when municipalities backed local producers.

Mabuyane was speaking at the closing of the third annual festival on Saturday, after visiting stalls with Janda.

From organic vegetables and traditional food to clothing, craft and music, the sports ground became a marketplace of Mbhashe’s heritage economy.

Organisers estimated more than 2,500 visitors attended over the three days.

The festival started with a 5km and 10km Fun Run & Walk and a 14km heritage hike from Morrison to Dutywa, then channelled visitors to stalls and cultural performances.

Attractions profiled included the Battle of Lurhwayizo, King Hintsa’s Grave, the Battle of Gwadana, hiking trails, canoeing, and the homestead of former president Thabo Mbeki.

Zuko SA, raised in Ngcingwana village outside Dutywa, said returning as an award winner was emotional.

“Singing at home is different. This is where I was raised, where I sang in church and at school.”

Mcinga, raised in Mahasan village in Willowvale, said performing at home restored dignity.

“I have performed on big stages, but singing at home heals differently. The love from your own people is unmatched,” he said.

Nomawethu Ntantala, of Sumbida Small Holding Farm in Rwantsinu village in Willowvale, was excited by the initiative.

“This is a platform to showcase and to share experiences,” she said.

Mabuyane challenged other municipalities to develop their own concepts instead of staging generic events.

“I wish all our municipalities could replicate this.

“I know Enoch Mgijima is doing something like this in Komani, they have their own annual festival,” he said.

Janda said the premier’s assessment validated Mbhashe’s approach.

“When we issued our statement, we were clear: this supports local economic development by creating opportunities for SMMEs, youth and communities, helping local businesses benefit from increased visitor activity,” Janda said.

“Our history cannot just be remembered, it must employ our people.”

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