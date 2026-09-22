SIU to probe stalled ‘money pool’, Water World projects

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The multimillion-rand Waterworld development was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation.

A number of controversial and costly Buffalo City Metro projects, including the stalled Mdantsane NU2 swimming pool complex and Water World, are to come under the scrutiny of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the SIU to investigate six contracts involving the metro and its development agency, the BCMDA, amid questions over projects that have stalled despite millions of rand being spent on them.

The NU2 swimming pool and Water World projects have been the focus of several reports by the Daily Dispatch because of their protracted delays, ballooning costs and failure to deliver the promised infrastructure.

The SIU said in a statement on Monday that the president had given it the green light to investigate allegations swirling around the projects.

The investigation would include a probe into six contracts relating to the two stalled projects.

“The SIU is mandated to investigate the allegations, identify any financial losses suffered by the state or affected institutions, and, where appropriate, take steps to recover such losses,” the unit said.

It said it would investigate allegations of serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct by employees of the municipality and the BCMDA, as well as the unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property.

It would also examine any unlawful, irregular or unapproved transaction involving state property, as well as any intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

The probe will cover payments made in connection with the projects which were not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective, or were contrary to applicable legislation.

The proclamation covers the period from January 1 2016 to September 18 2026.

The two projects have stalled to the point where they have been described as “white elephants”, attracting the attention of MPs and political opposition parties.

The NU2 swimming pool has been particularly controversial, with the facility remaining unusable despite about R70m being spent on it over the years.

Opposition political parties have dubbed it the “money pool” because a usable facility has yet to be delivered despite the vast expenditure.

Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chair Songezo Zibi said the proclamation could have been issued more than a year ago had BCM not delayed handing over a forensic report on the swimming pool project to the SIU.

Zibi said Scopa had worked with the SIU on the application that led to the proclamation.

“The committee has an MOU [memorandum of understanding] with the SIU for such things.

“How that works is that the information we receive as a committee that is relevant ... where we see it might need the SIU’s investigation, we then forward that documentary information to the SIU, so that the SIU may then apply for a proclamation.

“In the [case of the] Mdantsane swimming pool, we are the ones who put pressure on BCM to give the report to the SIU and ... to make sure the SIU has got the Ernst & Young, the EY report.

“We take the documents that we have at our disposal, and we assist them in accessing those documents.

“Because otherwise, if they were to do it on their own, BCM would simply ignore them,” Zibi said.

He said Scopa eventually had to subpoena the municipality after repeated requests for information from the SIU were ignored.

“This proclamation could have happened a year-and-a-half ago already.

“In fact, it could have happened more than a year ago, but BCM was not giving them the information they need, so we subpoenaed it.”

However, the municipality said it had already launched its own investigation of the projects and the implicated officials.

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said some officials had been suspended while others had been charged, adding that the metro would co-operate with the SIU while continuing with its own disciplinary processes.

“The projects that are covered in the proclamation are already being investigated by the municipality, with some officials charged, while others are on precautionary suspension.

“The municipality therefore long [ago] chose a path of proactive accountability, and this is why we welcome the work the SIU will be doing as it assists us in our current investigations.

“Therefore, as a municipality, we view this proclamation by President Ramaphosa as a complementary process that aligns perfectly with our steadfast commitment to clean governance, accountability and the rule of law.

“We share the sentiment that financial losses were suffered by the municipality, and we are fiercely determined to see that justice is served, that public funds are accounted for and even recovered.

“We want to make it unequivocally clear: while we fully respect and will offer our unreserved co-operation to the SIU, we will not halt our own internal investigations and disciplinary processes.”

EFF Eastern Cape secretary Simthembile Madikizela said the investigation was long overdue, adding that the party had raised concerns about the projects for years.

“The SIU investigation now provides an opportunity for these concerns to be tested through a formal investigative process,” Madikizela said.

“The proclamation must therefore not become another investigation that produces findings without meaningful consequences.”

The DA’s chief whip in the metro, Anathi Majeke, also welcomed the proclamation.

“The municipality unquestionably has a case to answer; the depth of financial prejudice, the stark reality of abandoned white elephants, and the red flags previously brought to light by forensic investigations like the Ernst & Young report demonstrate clear systemic failures.

“While some implicated management members were subsequently suspended, to date we do not have any meaningful progress with regard to internal disciplinary processes,” she said.

UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa called for the SIU investigation and any subsequent court processes to proceed without interference.

“Anyone found to have acted unlawfully must be held to account.

“These projects were meant to serve our communities, yet residents of Mdantsane, Duncan Village and Scenery Park still wait for reliable services,” Kwankwa said.

Daily Dispatch