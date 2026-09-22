Traditional leaders step onto political stage

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Traditional leaders are stepping out of the royal houses and into the political arena, contesting for mayoral positions in several Eastern Cape municipalities ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

From King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) to Mnquma and Vuyisile Mini, a new wave of traditional leaders have put themselves forward for municipal power.

In KSD, three traditional leaders are linked to the municipality’s top job.

The incumbent mayor, Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo, who is also the provincial secretary of Contralesa, will remain in office until the November elections.

The ANC has identified Nkosi Mandla Mandela, the traditional leader of Mvezo Great Place and grandson of Nelson Mandela, as its mayoral candidate, while the UDM has unveiled AmaMpondo senior prince Nkosi Mlindandle Ndamase, grandson of former homeland president King Tutor Ndamase.

However, Mandela’s name does not appear on the ANC’s list of proportional representation or ward councillor candidates for KSD submitted for the elections.

Mandela confirmed that his name was absent from the list.

“I noticed on Wednesday that my name is not on the list,” he said.

“But there is nothing I can say; the best people who can explain why is the ANC, which nominated me; otherwise, there is nothing I can say to you except to confirm what you already know.”

Dudumayo was elected mayor on July 3 after the sudden resignation of former mayor Nyaniso Nelani. He defeated ward councillor Makhosandile Majeke by 30 votes to 27.

Meanwhile, Ndamase, who ditched the ANC in August to join the UDM, was officially unveiled as the party’s KSD mayoral candidate at the Rotary Stadium in Ngangelizwe.

Ndamase declared war on corruption, saying: “On November 4 we are taking over as the UDM. Our aim is to cleanse the municipality of corruption.”

He has also criticised the state of Mthatha, claiming the municipality had not built a single building in 32 years and that lawlessness had become part of everyday life.

In Mnquma, the PAC has nominated Nkosi Phathuxolo Tyali as its mayoral candidate.

Tyali, a prominent traditional leader in Centane and Mnquma, is a former deputy chair of the Amathole House of Traditional Leaders and chair of the Mnquma Traditional Initiation Forum.

“It is high time we traditional leaders show the skills we have to lead the people,” Tyali said.

“We have seen no development from the rural party, villages are just becoming ignored and underdeveloped while even the urban areas are now deteriorating, there is no joy.

“The PAC is the only hope of the people of Mnquma.”

He said he had never belonged to a political party and had previously focused on traditional leadership, rural development and youth development.

“But now we want to take it further and drive development in the entire Mnquma municipal area.

“This is the task we aimed to achieve and bring services to the people,” he said.

Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders deputy chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima had also been roped in as the MK Party’s mayoral candidate for the Vuyisile Mini Local Municipality in Cofimvaba.

Contralesa provincial chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana said the emergence of traditional leaders in party politics showed their willingness to take a more active role in governance.

“We have traditional leaders in many political parties emerging as leaders,” Nonkonyana said.

“In Cofimvaba, our deputy chair of the provincial house has associated himself with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and has been roped in as their mayoral candidate at the Vuyisile Mini Local Municipality.

“In Mnquma, Nkosi Tyali is the PAC mayoral candidate.

“In KSD, we have both Nkosi Mandela and Nkosi Ndamase, each of them aiming to take over from Nkosi Dudumayo.”

The phenomenon follows a call by AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo for traditional leaders to contest local elections as independents or party candidates and take greater control of development in their communities.

In Port St Johns, Nkosi Phikolomzi Langa provided an earlier example when he moved from traditional leadership into municipal politics and became mayor.

KSD, Port St Johns and Mnquma are among the municipalities serving some of the poorest communities in the Eastern Cape, while traditional leaders retain strong influence in the communal areas.

Nonkonyana said the trend reflected a desire to recognise traditional leadership within the democratic system.

“It’s a very interesting scenario. And we watched that contest with keen interest.

“But our position as Contralesa was that in the new SA, let us just give traditional leaders powers and functions.

“The power is with the councils, with the provincial legislature, and therefore if we are not going to be able to allow traditional leaders to be there, then naturally we will continue complaining.

“But that is not an ideal situation. It is a situation which we find ourselves in,” he said.

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